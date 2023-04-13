Milligan University President Dr. Bill Greer announced his retirement Thursday after serving the institution for over two decades.

Greer — who has served as Milligan’s president since 2011 and as professor for 12 years prior to that appointment — said that he has greatly enjoyed his time as president and is looking forward to what comes next.

