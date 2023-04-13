On Thursday morning, Milligan University’s president, Dr. Bill Greer, announced his retirement after serving the institution for over two decades.
Greer- who has served as Milligan’s president since 2011 and as professor for twelve years prior to that appointment- said that he has greatly enjoyed his time as president and is looking forward to what comes next.
“While it isn't without its challenges, I can honestly say that being Milligan’s president is a calling that is full of blessings,” he said. “This is a true calling that I am honored to carry out and that's what makes it both difficult, yet also very exciting to share with you today that next school year will be my last as president.”
Greer thanked the faculty, staff, students and community members that have helped to make his tenure special. In his announcement to the students and faculty who had gathered in the Seeger Chapel, Greer said that he will leave his position in the summer of 2024. This decision to step down, he said, comes after over a year of “deep personal prayer and reflection” as well as “close planning and consultation” with the university’s board.
Although his time at Milligan is not coming completely to an end, Greer said that he is looking forward to using this new season of life to spend more time with his family- particularly his wife, children and grandchildren. After stepping down as president, he will assume the role of chancellor and use his expertise and community connections to assist the new president as they take on their role.
As chancellor, Greer explained that he will be “assisting the next president as that person gets to know our constituency and I'll be helping the university raise funds, especially for capital projects and capital improvements,” adding that he will “forever be an advocate for (students) and the work we do here.”
“The thing we can do as leaders is make sure we pass the baton well,” he added. “So I've worked closely with the board to make sure that we have a good succession plan, and a good team of people to seek out the next president. I'm convinced that God will bring us the right person at the right time.”
Although Greer will not have the final say on who the next president is, he shared that a search committee will be forming soon to take on the task. According to him, the committee will likely be made up of eleven members representing the Milligan community’s diverse range of needs. The search for a new president will be nationwide, with a candidate likely to be chosen in the late fall or early spring ahead of Greer’s resignation in the summer of 2024.
While the committee will develop their own criteria, Greer said that he hopes his successor will be first and foremost a person of strong Christian faith.
“I hope they will bring an appreciation for Milligan's heritage and history,” he said. “I mean, we're such a tradition-bound and legacy-bound institution... I think that our academic models and our curriculum all reflect years of protective care and nurturing of what we do at this institution.”
“So I want someone who's sensitive to that,” he continued, “but also today's education world is complex. It's important to have some finance knowledge and business knowledge, but above all, to be a committed Christian. We really need that- we need a strong committed Christ follower who understands the importance of Christian higher education and what that means to the world.”
Greer said that in his remaining year as president, he hopes to continue Milligan’s work to improve student housing and grow other academic programs like cybersecurity, criminology and criminal justice in addition to the recently introduced programs in mechanical and electrical engineering.
“I'm extremely proud of the mission-focused work that we've accomplished together as we have improved and expanded our campus and added significant new academic programs which have transformed and diversified our curriculum,” Greer said.
“It was a thrill to be serving as president, as Milligan College celebrated its 150th anniversary and soon after that became Milligan University,” he added. “Maybe the greatest thing of all about being president of Milligan is simply being part of your lives as you live, work and play together in this place, and as we have celebrated and as we have grieved together. This is a place that has been part of my own family history for well over 100 years. And it is a place I love deeply.”
Greer said that while the job of president of a university is a demanding one, he feels that it is a very “worthwhile” and noble calling. He said that he is eager to move into his new role as chancellor and to continue helping the university grow.