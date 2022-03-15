Milligan University — rooted in faith, focused on scholarship, committed to community, and investing for the future.
In October, Milligan unveiled a new $40 million comprehensive fundraising campaign, “On Mission: The Campaign for Milligan University,” which focuses on furthering academic excellence and the student experience.
“Our bold and timeless mission to honor God by educating men and women to be servant-leaders is the heart of this campaign and all that we do,” said Milligan President Dr. Bill Greer. “The world’s need for Milligan’s Christian mission has never been more clear, and our commitment to our mission has never been more certain.”
Shortly after the launch of the new campaign, Milligan increased its footprint by acquiring 120 acres of farmland adjacent to campus. With the purchase, Milligan’s campus now covers roughly 355 acres, providing ample space for future expansion projects.
Milligan’s academic quality and value continues to be recognized and affirmed.
The university recently received reaffirmation of its accreditation for the next 10 years from its accrediting body, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). SACSCOC accreditation allows Milligan to participate in federal and state financial aid programs. It is a confirmation of Milligan’s continuing commitment to quality and integrity as well as its capacity to provide effective programs and services.
“Reaccreditation is a multiyear process and is indicative of our longstanding commitment to quality, effective governance and leadership, outstanding faculty, and strong physical and financial resources,” said Greer. “It demonstrates that we serve our students well and that we are equipped to do so for years to come.”
Milligan also advanced eight spots to rank at No. 10 among the “Best Regional Universities” in the South in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges” issue, released last fall. In addition, Milligan ranked at No. 2 among “Best Value Schools” and No. 14 among “Top Performers on Social Mobility,” which measures a school’s success in graduating Pell eligible students. At $3,300 below the national average for private colleges and universities, Milligan remains committed to providing a quality education at an affordable price.
Milligan offers more than 100 majors, minors, pre-professional degrees and concentrations in a variety of fields, along with graduate and adult degree completion programs.
In November, the university announced the addition of three new academic programs for fall 2022: a master’s degree in coaching and sport management, an undergraduate major in criminology/criminal justice, and an undergraduate major and minor in cybersecurity. These additions strengthen Milligan’s curriculum and commitment to educate the next generation of servant-leaders.
Following the retirement of longtime administrator and athletic director Mark Fox last summer, Christian Pope took the helm of Milligan’s athletic department and announced a series of new initiatives to bolster the well-being of student-athletes.
“We have a duty to care for and nurture every student-athlete,” said Pope. “At Milligan, we endeavor to exceed their expectations. We want to remain strong and proud of what we have accomplished in the past while striving for more and better in what we do in the future.”
Milligan athletics reached new heights this season with an Olympic medalist; four national championship titles, including the university’s first two team champions, men’s and women’s cross country; numerous All-American awards; and conference championships. Milligan has 31 intercollegiate sports that compete in the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).
Established in 1866, Milligan continues to be a flourishing liberal arts institution with a distinctively different approach to higher education. Few institutions share Milligan’s conviction to mold both mind and spirit to develop Christian leaders to change lives and shape culture. It’s something the university works to preserve and advance for future generations.
“We look forward to future growth opportunities as we remain on mission in preparing our students to lead and serve and to meet the needs of the marketplace, the church, the community and the world,” said Greer.
Learn more at milligan.edu.