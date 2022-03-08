MILLIGAN COLLEGE — Milligan University will remember distinguished community member Betty Hill Goah at a special convocation service on March 15 at 11 a.m.
Adam Dickson, supervisor of the Langston Centre, will speak on Goah’s work and character.
Goah attended Milligan in the late 1980s, and the Goah Diversity Scholars program at Milligan is named in her memory. She served on various regional boards and local agencies in Johnson City. She was a faithful member of Thankful Baptist Church until her death in March 2006.
“Betty was a community activist and servant leader who worked on behalf of the poor, the sick, minorities and the homeless,” said Gwen Ellis, director of the Goah Scholars program. ”It is important for us to celebrate her legacy and contributions.”
The event is open to the public. Goah program alumni and past faculty and community leaders are invited to attend.
The Goah Diversity Scholars program at Milligan recognizes full-time undergraduate students who enhance the educational experience of all students by sharing their diverse cultural experiences.
To learn more about this event or the Goah Diversity Scholars program, visit milligan.edu.