Milligan University

Milligan University has a population of roughly 1,300 students from 35 states and over 30 nations.

 Contributed by: Chase Farler

Milligan University has announced that their bachelor’s degree programs in electrical engineering and mechanical engineering have been accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET.

ABET accreditation is the global accreditor of college and university programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering and engineering technology, according to a press release. This accreditation ensures that programs meet industry standards and produce graduates who will lead the way in innovation as well as public welfare and safety.

