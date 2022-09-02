Milligan University has announced that their bachelor’s degree programs in electrical engineering and mechanical engineering have been accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET.
ABET accreditation is the global accreditor of college and university programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering and engineering technology, according to a press release. This accreditation ensures that programs meet industry standards and produce graduates who will lead the way in innovation as well as public welfare and safety.
“ABET accreditation is the ‘gold standard’ for engineering education, and our engineering faculty have worked tirelessly to ensure this milestone since the program launched in fall 2016,” Milligan University President Bill Greer said in the press release. “I am grateful to the entire engineering team for their diligent work in achieving this successful outcome and to our industry partners, including Eastman, Eastman Credit Union, TPI Corporation, Nuclear Fuel Services, Siemens, BrightRidge, CMF International, Arconic and others, who help make the program possible.”
Milligan was awarded accreditation retroactively in October 2019 to include students who already received degrees in both programs because engineering programs are required to produce graduates in order to be considered for ABET accreditation. Milligan’s first class of engineers graduated in 2020.
“In addition to receiving ‘no deficiencies, weaknesses or concerns,’ ABET commended Milligan for strong industry support and active Industrial Advisory Council,” Dr. Greg Harrell, engineering programs director, said in the press release. “They also noted a ‘robust process to evaluate and support the math readiness of incoming students,’ which positions our students for success in the program and contributes to a high 90% employment placement rate immediately upon graduation.”
ABET’s accreditation criteria focuses on what students experience and learn throughout their program and is designed by technical professionals from its member societies. Its volunteer peer-review process is highly respected, according to the press release, and it involves looking at a program’s curriculum, faculty, facilities and institutional support.
“ABET accreditation or a substantial equivalent is required for professional engineering licensure in many states, including Tennessee, and many employers only hire from ABET-accredited programs,” explained Harrell. “Between Knoxville and Blacksburg, Milligan is the only school with ABET-accredited electrical and mechanical engineering majors.”
Milligan University is a private, Christian college, affiliated with the non-denominational Christian Churches, that offers over 100 majors and minors to roughly 1,300 students. Their students come from 35 different states and over 30 nations.The school is also part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and has nearly 30 sports teams.
Milligan is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges and offers a variety of baccalaureate, master’s, education specialist, and doctoral degrees. To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/3KxkvjD.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.