Milligan University is looking for examples of Christian leaders in the region who integrate their faith into their daily lives.
Milligan has recognized community members who exemplify Christian character not only in their churches but also in their careers and communities through its Leaders in Christian Service program, according to a press release. Most recently, a student leader recognition category has been added to the program.
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the university is continuing to add to the two decades of recognition by inviting recommendations for the 2023 LCS program.
“Milligan’s mission is to educate men and women as servant-leaders in a variety of professions,” said Milligan President Dr. Bill Greer. “By recognizing leaders in Christian service from our community, we provide examples to our students and the region of what servant leadership can look like on a daily basis beyond the walls of the church.”
LCS nominees should display excellence of Christian character; strong Christian example through professional, vocational or volunteer leadership; and evidence of Christian service in the church and community, according to the press release.
Recommendations will be accepted until Nov. 30, and the 2023 LCS ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 12, at 11 a.m. in Milligan’s Mary B. Martin Auditorium located in Seeger Chapel. The service is free and open to the public.
More information and nomination forms are available at www.milligan.edu/LCS or by calling (423) 461-8708.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.