Milligan University has announced the return of their annual Day of Giving on Wednesday, April 19- a fundraising event which goes toward the university’s mission of offering “Christian education- hope for the world.”

The Day of Giving’s slogan is “Back the Orange and Black,” as the university calls on students, faculty and community members to wear the school colors on Wednesday to help promote the fundraising efforts. The university has promised various challenges and fundraiser updates on social media throughout the day to encourage participation and school spirit.

