Milligan University has announced the return of their annual Day of Giving on Wednesday, April 19- a fundraising event which goes toward the university’s mission of offering “Christian education- hope for the world.”
The Day of Giving’s slogan is “Back the Orange and Black,” as the university calls on students, faculty and community members to wear the school colors on Wednesday to help promote the fundraising efforts. The university has promised various challenges and fundraiser updates on social media throughout the day to encourage participation and school spirit.
According to the university’s website, this year Milligan is looking for “419 donors… to partner with Milligan and Emmanuel Christian Seminary at Milligan students by supporting the Milligan and Emmanuel Funds.”
Those who are on Milligan’s campus on Wednesday are encouraged to stop by the Day of Giving tent, which will be set up on Gregory Center lawn from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to donate and participate in free games and giveaways. Additionally, to raise support and awareness for the Day of Giving, the university encourages folks to wear the school’s colors of orange and black and post pictures to social media under the hashtag #MilliganDay23.
Finally, Milligan Athletics will go live online at 7:00 p.m. for “the Buffys,” an event to honor the school’s athletes, coaches and sport teams that have “shown outstanding performance this academic year.”