Seeger Chapel

The concert will take place on campus in the auditorium in Seeger Chapel.

 Contributed

Milligan University welcomes several local church choirs to campus on Sunday, for a gospel concert, “Why We Sing,” in honor of Black History Month.

The concert will occur in the Mary B. Martin Auditorium in Seeger Chapel from 4-6 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The event is sponsored by Milligan’s Goah Diversity Scholars Program, according to a press release.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you