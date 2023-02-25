Milligan University welcomes several local church choirs to campus on Sunday, for a gospel concert, “Why We Sing,” in honor of Black History Month.
The concert will occur in the Mary B. Martin Auditorium in Seeger Chapel from 4-6 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The event is sponsored by Milligan’s Goah Diversity Scholars Program, according to a press release.
The concert will feature choirs from several churches in Johnson City, including Friendship Baptist Church, Jubilee World Outreach Church and Thankful Baptist Church, as well as New Hope Baptist Church of Bristol, Va.
“Our Goah scholars are excited to welcome these local church choirs to campus for a joyful evening of gospel music and fellowship,” said Gwen Ellis, director of multicultural engagement. “Music tells stories, encourages hope and breaks down barriers. Gospel music, specifically, plays an important part in the history of African Americans. It was used as coded messages to help slaves escape to freedom and served as a source of unity and inspiration during the Civil Rights Movement.”
The concert will contain traditional and contemporary gospel music. The title of the concert, “Why We Sing,” comes from a song by acclaimed urban gospel artist, Kirk Franklin. His song, which highlights joy, freedom and praise for God, reflects the themes of the evening’s concert.
Milligan’s Goah Diversity Scholars program awards full-tuition scholarships to undergraduate students who enhance the educational experience of all students by sharing their diverse cultural experiences.
