Milligan University Photography Instructor and Artist-in-Residence Adam J. Trabold will present a photography exhibition, “The Inner Wilderness,” from Feb. 19 to March 3 in the Milligan Art Gallery in Derthick Hall.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

