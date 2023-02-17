Experimental photography exhibit
Milligan University Photography Instructor and Artist-in-Residence Adam J. Trabold will present a photography exhibition, “The Inner Wilderness,” from Feb. 19 to March 3 in the Milligan Art Gallery in Derthick Hall.
An opening reception will be held Sunday, Feb. 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. The exhibition and opening reception are free and open to the public, according to a press release.
Trabold graduated from Milligan’s communications program in 2020. His work consists of traditional black and white photography, images created through experimental photographic processes like film soup, and avant-garde images created in collaboration with artificial intelligence algorithms and applications.
Per the release, he has studied darkroom photography since 2018 and created art with artificial intelligence since 2021.
“I have used the abstract and surreal qualities of artificial intelligence art to create a sense of detachment and otherness, while also incorporating the nostalgia and authenticity of film photography and film to create a sense of depth and emotion,” said Trabold.
He describes the project as a spiritual journey spanning five years of work and thousands of hours in the field and in the darkroom.
“I hope that people see something in this show that embodies part of them and maybe gives them some hope,” shared Trabold.
To learn more about Milligan’s visual and communicative arts programs, visit www.milligan.edu/pvc.
Faculty lecture
As part of Milligan University’s Faculty Lecture Series, Lindsay Worley, assistant professor of mathematics, will present a lecture titled, “A Holistic Approach to River Restoration Design and Conservation Planning.”
The lecture will be held in the university’s Hyder Auditorium on Monday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Worley holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a doctorate in civil and environmental engineering from the University of Vermont, according to a press release. Her graduate research focused on nature-based flood mitigation alternatives.
Her research, based on three case studies from Vermont, shows how reconnecting or conserving existing connected floodplains can be more beneficial than human-made flood controls, such as levees or berms.
“Connected floodplains have a multitude of benefits, including dissipating flood energies, slowing stream flow, and improving habitat and water quality,” said Worley.
Worley will also share the benefits of computational tools she developed to aid the complex process of identifying optimal floodplain restoration and conservation locations. These tools consider multiple objectives and concerns on the reach and basin scale, according to the release.
Prior to teaching at Milligan, Worley worked as a consulting engineer in the land development and solar industries. In addition to math, she is well-versed in a broad range of coding languages, artificial neural network algorithms and hydraulic modeling tools.
The Faculty Lecture Series provides students and other members of the Milligan community a glimpse into the active world of academic research and writing at Milligan.