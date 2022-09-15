Milligan Teacher education program recognized for  Leadership in Continuous Improvement

The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation announced today that Milligan University is one of 32 providers from 16 states, Puerto Rico and Jordan to receive recognition for their leadership and commitment to continuous improvement in teacher preparation.

Recipients of the 2022 Frank Murray Leadership Recognition for Continuous Improvement, which also included East Tennessee State University, were selected from the educator preparation providers granted accreditation by CAEP at the initial level from the previous year. Each program provided a full complement of evidence with demonstrated data trends and no stipulations or areas for improvement. Providers selected for recognition advance equity and excellence in educator preparation through purposeful use of self-study procedures and evidence-based reporting that assure quality and support continuous improvement to strengthen P-12 learning.

