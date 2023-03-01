Emmanuel Christian Seminary

Emmanuel Christian Seminary is part of Milligan University and sits atop the hill directly across from the main campus.

 Contributed

Emmanuel Christian Seminary at Milligan University now offers a hybrid Master of Divinity degree and a newly revised Doctor of Ministry program, making both more convenient and accessible.

“Emmanuel has a rich tradition of providing a quality education and shaping men and women into servant-leaders for today’s churches,” said Rich Aubrey, vice president for academic affairs and dean. “As we follow the trends in theological education, Emmanuel’s programs continue to be created and redesigned to make them more accessible, affordable and effective.”

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

