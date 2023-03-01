Emmanuel Christian Seminary at Milligan University now offers a hybrid Master of Divinity degree and a newly revised Doctor of Ministry program, making both more convenient and accessible.
“Emmanuel has a rich tradition of providing a quality education and shaping men and women into servant-leaders for today’s churches,” said Rich Aubrey, vice president for academic affairs and dean. “As we follow the trends in theological education, Emmanuel’s programs continue to be created and redesigned to make them more accessible, affordable and effective.”
Through a combination of online courses and four intensive, on-campus classes, Emmanuel’s hybrid master of divinity in Christian Ministry is designed for students who cannot be on campus full-time, according to a press release. The master of divinity now requires 79 credit hours and can be completed over the course of four years.
“For students who are unable to relocate to campus, we can now bring our esteemed programs to you,” said Aaron Woods, director of seminary admissions. “Our hybrid M.Div. degree is built on the strong success of our online master of arts in Christian Ministry program and allows students to stay rooted in their local church communities as they expand their knowledge and are formed into servant-leaders.”
Emmanuel offers scholarships for the hybrid master of divinity program, including honors scholarships and the Alexander Campbell Scholarship, per the release. The Alexander Campbell Scholarship awards outstanding prospective students up to $28,350 toward their degree. The deadline to apply for this scholarship is Wednesday.
Students also have the option to transition between the hybrid master of divinity degree and Emmanuel’s traditional, residential master of divinity degree if needed to complete their degree requirements.
Emmanuel’s doctor of ministry program allows ministers to integrate their practical experience in ministry with doctoral-level course work. Emmanuel’s doctor of ministry has been revised to now offer residential core courses more efficiently, with mentoring, cohort reinforcement and spiritual formation provided online.
The doctor of ministry can be completed in four years and requires 36-credit hours. Students can now enter the program at any stage in the three-year course rotation, with the fourth year designated for their final project. Residential courses will be offered during the summer in back-to-back weeks to reduce travel expenses.
