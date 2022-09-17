Milligan University celebrated 26 future physician assistants in the university’s Gregory Center on Sept. 10, as they walked across the stage to receive their white coats. Family and friends were also there to celebrate their loved ones’ accomplishments.
“The white coat signifies the great responsibility these professionals have to provide clinical expertise and empathy for patients,” said Andrew Hull, director of Milligan’s PA program. “The ceremony also marks the halfway point of the classroom phase of the PA program before students enter clinical rotations.”
Katie Boslooper, a physician assistant with Ballad Health and a preceptor for Milligan’s PA program since its inception, served as the ceremony’s keynote speaker.
Boslooper was also recognized as “Preceptor of the Year” by the class of 2022 during the ceremony, an honor given by students who have just completed their clinical year, according to a press release.
Boslooper has six years of experience as an inpatient hospitalist PA at Greenville Community Hospital East, and she spoke about the importance of having perseverance, patience and compassion when wearing a white coat and how those qualities will make each student a better healthcare provider.
“(Katie) serves as a preceptor for numerous students in each cohort and provides instruction in the classroom phase as well,” said Hull. “She serves our students well by allowing them ample time to gain the clinical experience necessary for their future success. We appreciate the numerous contributions that she makes to our program.”
Milligan’s Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies is a 28-month program that consists of 108 hours.
