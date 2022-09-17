Milligan University PA Students

Milligan University students pose for a photo following the Sept. 10 white coat ceremony.

 SARAH OWENS/Johnson City Press

Milligan University celebrated 26 future physician assistants in the university’s Gregory Center on Sept. 10, as they walked across the stage to receive their white coats. Family and friends were also there to celebrate their loved ones’ accomplishments.

“The white coat signifies the great responsibility these professionals have to provide clinical expertise and empathy for patients,” said Andrew Hull, director of Milligan’s PA program. “The ceremony also marks the halfway point of the classroom phase of the PA program before students enter clinical rotations.”

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

