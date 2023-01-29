Milligan Nursing Students

Milligan University’s 2022 bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) graduates attained a 100% first-time pass rate on their national licensure exam, according to the Tennessee Board of Nursing.

 Courtesy of Milligan Public Relations

Milligan University’s 2022 bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) graduates attained a 100% first-time pass rate on their national licensure exam, as recently released by the Tennessee Board of Nursing (TBN).

“I am very proud that our 2022 nursing program graduates all successfully passed the licensure exam on their first attempt,” said Milligan President Dr. Bill Greer. “I’m deeply grateful for our nursing faculty’s commitment to excellence as our program continues to demonstrate the highest level of preparation in training students for lives of service in health care.”

