Milligan University’s 2022 bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) graduates attained a 100% first-time pass rate on their national licensure exam, as recently released by the Tennessee Board of Nursing (TBN).
“I am very proud that our 2022 nursing program graduates all successfully passed the licensure exam on their first attempt,” said Milligan President Dr. Bill Greer. “I’m deeply grateful for our nursing faculty’s commitment to excellence as our program continues to demonstrate the highest level of preparation in training students for lives of service in health care.”
Milligan’s nursing class emerged as only one of four programs across Tennessee to achieve a 100% pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX), which is required for licensure. The TBN requires nursing institutions to obtain an 85% pass rate by their nursing graduates on their first attempt of the exam. The 2022 national pass rate average of nursing programs on NCLEX is 80% and the state average is 86%.
“Not only do we prepare students to successfully pass their licensure examinations, but they enter the nursing profession fully prepared to provide quality nursing care,” said Dr. Melinda Collins, Milligan’s Ballad Health chair of nursing. “This accomplishment by our graduates is a testament to their dedication to academic and professional excellence and our faculty’s commitment to preparing servant-leaders to meet the health care needs of our community. But most importantly, it is a testament to the faithfulness of God in bringing such students and faculty to Milligan and our program.”
The four-year BSN degree is preferred by many nursing leaders and provides the best opportunities in today’s job market, including one of the highest starting salaries in any field. A BSN is a requirement for many nursing positions and is also the entry point for graduate studies, including nurse practitioner and nurse anesthetist programs.
During their coursework, Milligan BSN students have clinical experiences in major medical centers, smaller urban hospitals and clinics, community health centers, rural hospitals, state health departments, home health programs, and local schools and churches.