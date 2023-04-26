Milligan for All Billboard

Milligan for All, an organization of Milligan University alumni and others, has put up a billboard on Milligan Highway with the aim of affirming and comforting members of the LGBTQIA+ community after state lawmakers targeted drag performances earlier this year.

“We are an organization primarily of alumni and students, faculty, staff and friends of Milligan University,” said organization president Rev. Dr. Wes Jamison. “We exist to advocate for changes in policies and practices at Milligan University, to be more affirming and welcoming of LGBTQIA persons and families.”

