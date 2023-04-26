Milligan for All, an organization of Milligan University alumni and others, has put up a billboard on Milligan Highway with the aim of affirming and comforting members of the LGBTQIA+ community after state lawmakers targeted drag performances earlier this year.
“We are an organization primarily of alumni and students, faculty, staff and friends of Milligan University,” said organization president Rev. Dr. Wes Jamison. “We exist to advocate for changes in policies and practices at Milligan University, to be more affirming and welcoming of LGBTQIA persons and families.”
The billboard is on Milligan Highway near the entrance to Milligan University. Included on the billboard are two Bible verses that Jamison encourages passersby to read as well as a disclaimer that the organization is not affiliated with or sponsored by Milligan University.
The idea for this sign originated with Milligan for All and is a message both to the university community and the wider Johnson City community.
“We wanted to speak to members of the Milligan University community and to those who are members of the LGBTQIA community, or who are involved in drag,” said Jamison. “So we wanted to first of all affirm to those folks that they are seen and they are heard and they are loved, and they are fine and good and wonderful just the way they are — just the way God made them.”
In light of current legislation that is being discussed both at the state and national level which would specifically target and impact members of the LGBTQIA+ community, Jamison said the organization wants to reach out to the community and offer comfort. He added that the organization also hopes to reach out to the greater Tri-Cities community with the message that “not all Christians agree with what's happening in Nashville.”
“Those of us who are progressive Christians who believe in the inherent worth and dignity of every human being as a beloved child of God, are significantly concerned about what's happening and we believe that it's important to speak out and affirm that transgender folks, those involved in the drag community, those who are members of the LGBTQIA community… are good and holy and wonderful just the way God made them.”
Milligan for All, which currently has over a thousand members, says that it is an organization for “anyone who wishes to see Milligan University free from discrimination,” and that they “seek to transform MU into a place that fully embodies and expresses Christ’s love — a place welcoming of all gender identities and sexual orientations.”