Milligan University has 246 new graduates following this spring’s commencement ceremony.
Commencement took place in the Mary B. Martin Auditorium in Milligan’s Seeger Chapel on Saturday.
The ceremony recognized 132 graduates from Milligan’s School of Arts and Humanities, School of Bible and Ministry and the William B. Greene Jr. School of Business and Technology. The university’s second commencement ceremony honored 114 graduates from the School of Science and Allied Health as well as the School of Social Science and Education.
The 246 total degrees awarded included bachelor's, master’s and doctoral degrees.
Milligan faculty also awarded the university’s Fide et Amore award to Drs. W. Edward “Eddie” and Billye Joyce Fine, in recognition of their “loving and faithful dedication to the university and students,” said a press release from the university.
The Fines both earned the distinction by giving over 60 years of service to the Milligan community and others across Tennessee and Florida. Eddie served as a minister and educator at various levels and was a Milligan trustee for 35 years. He has also served as a member of the Board of Advisors for Milligan and the university’s seminary.
Billye Joyce Fine worked as a teacher and principal before becoming a professor at Milligan and later the director of Teacher Education. Outside of Milligan, she has been a visiting professor to numerous universities and has helped train future teachers in a number of roles. She and Eddie have also been active in various civic groups and religious organizations in the Johnson City area.
The Fines were recognized for their years of care and service by being awarded Milligan’s highest acknowledgement of service at Saturday’s commencement.
