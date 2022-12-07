Milligan University will hold its fall commencement ceremony on Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. in the Mary B. Martin Auditorium located in Seeger Chapel. Over 100 graduates will be awarded degrees.
The commencement service will involve student engagement, with graduating students providing the prayer, scripture readings and remarks given to their peers.
This year’s speakers include Jemimah Ndune, of Johnson City, receiving a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration, and Landon Pardue, of Johnson City, earning a Master of Science in Occupational Therapy.
The December 2022 graduates include: five Bachelor of Arts, 31 Bachelor of Science, three Master of Business Administration, 16 Master of Education, 13 Master of Science in Counseling, 33 Master of Science in Occupational Therapy and one Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies.
In addition, Milligan will present its Fide et Amore award to Richard Major, retired professor of theatre. The Fide et Amore award, Milligan’s highest acknowledgement of service, honors Major’s loving and faithful dedication to the university and students. For 37 years, Major taught theatre courses and directed productions at Milligan. From musicals to Shakespeare, thousands have been inspired by his creative talents in both on-campus performances and through his travels to regional schools as founder of Milligan’s Theatre for Young Audiences.