Milligan Commencement

Milligan University’ s fall commencement ceremony is scheduled for Friday.

 Courtesy of Milligan University PR

Milligan University will hold its fall commencement ceremony on Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. in the Mary B. Martin Auditorium located in Seeger Chapel. Over 100 graduates will be awarded degrees.

The commencement service will involve student engagement, with graduating students providing the prayer, scripture readings and remarks given to their peers.

