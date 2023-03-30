Milligan logo

Milligan senior graphic design majors will present their graphic design showcase, "Adomania," from April 2–11 in the Milligan Art Gallery located in Derthick Hall. An opening reception will be held Sunday, April 2, from 2-4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

“Adomania,” the exhibit will feature work by seniors Katherine Eldridge, of Fort Payne, Alabama; Kaylee Hendrickson, of Unicoi, Tennessee; and Stacia Wilson, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee.

