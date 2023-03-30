Milligan senior graphic design majors will present their graphic design showcase, "Adomania," from April 2–11 in the Milligan Art Gallery located in Derthick Hall. An opening reception will be held Sunday, April 2, from 2-4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
“Adomania,” the exhibit will feature work by seniors Katherine Eldridge, of Fort Payne, Alabama; Kaylee Hendrickson, of Unicoi, Tennessee; and Stacia Wilson, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee.
“Adomania is a rare word that describes the sense that the future is coming faster than we expect,” said Eldridge on the exhibition’s title. “As seniors, many of us in the show are conscious of the fact that time is going quickly, and we are moving into the next chapter.”
Eldridge recently won a Judge’s Choice Award at this year’s American Advertising Awards hosted by the American Advertising Federation – Northeast Tennessee. Her work has been featured in Milligan’s “The Phoenix” publication and the “Two Cats + a Herd of Buffalo” art exhibition. During her time at Milligan, she has been a stage manager for Milligan musical theatre and is a member of the Women’s Chorale.
“I love to think outside of the box,” said Eldridge. “Graphic design is a field that has undergone such a vast change, even in the past few years. I like that it isn’t a stagnant area; here, creativity is not only a boon but a must.”
Another senior design student, Hendrickson will present works in print design, typography, package design, digital illustration and pieces from her internship at the Food City headquarters in Abingdon, Virginia. She is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success and plays on the women’s basketball team.
“Knowing God has a plan for me and that this is what I am called to do is very uplifting,” said Hendrickson. “I know I can be successful within this field because of that.”
Wilson’s display is a collage of her work at Milligan and her internship at Possible Zone Marketing. Along with her studies, Wilson is also a member of the women’s basketball team.
“I have always loved to draw and design,” said Wilson. “When I was younger, I didn’t know how I would align my passion with my career path. At Milligan, the two have connected, and I found myself immersed in the graphic design world.”