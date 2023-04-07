Milligan University has awarded its most prestigious academic scholarship, the Jeanes Honors Scholarship, to incoming freshmen Jayce Johnston of Johnson City, Tennessee, and Isaac Lizotte, of Gray, Tennessee.
As the 2023 Jeanes Scholars, Johnston and Lizotte are recognized for their outstanding academic ability, commitment to scholarly pursuits, sincere Christian faith and their service to others.
“The Jeanes Scholars serve as the face of Milligan’s Honors Program during their four years,” said Michael Blouin, Ph.D., co-director of Milligan’s Honors Program. “The Honors Program offers an intentional community for motivated students seeking to reach their highest potential. Members of this program challenge one another to excel both inside the classroom and as servant-leaders on a world stage.”
Johnston attends Science Hill High School and has played varsity soccer throughout his high school career, in addition to a traveling soccer team. Johnston helps lead worship at First Christian Church of Johnson City, Science Hill’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes and at several events at Appalachian Christian Camp. Johnston enjoys volunteering and has served at church kids’ camps, mission trips and with TOPSoccer, a soccer program for young athletes with disabilities. He will graduate from high school as an AP scholar with distinction and is the son of Jason and Jackee Johnston.
At Milligan, Johnston plans to double major in biology and worship leadership, and he will compete on the men’s soccer team. He hopes to become involved with Milligan’s Vespers program, a weekly student-led worship service.
Johnston selected Milligan because it provides a unique opportunity to study both science and ministry.
“I hope that through my time at Milligan I will not only become better prepared academically but also better prepared to serve others well,” says Johnston. “I also believe the tight-knit community and personalized learning experience at Milligan make it truly special.”
Lizotte, a senior at Daniel Boone High School, will graduate as an AP scholar with distinction and is ranked in the top 10 of his class. He competed on the Daniel Boone men’s basketball team for three years and the soccer team for four years. He has been an active member of the Beta Club, the National Honors Society and the International Club. His parents are Jeremy and Mary Jo Lizotte.
At Milligan, he intends to major in mechanical engineering.
“Milligan made me feel welcome and accepted, and that stuck out to me among other universities,” said Lizotte. “From the area chair of engineering to the admissions staff, I always felt they wanted me there and had a place for me. I know it's a place where I will be loved and supported.”
Named in memory of former president Donald Jeanes, the Jeanes Honors Scholarships are full-tuition, merit-based academic awards that are part of the Milligan Honors Program. This scholarship provides an advanced opportunity for high-achieving students from all majors to deepen their intellectual scholarship, leadership and service.
Upcoming college freshmen who are interested in Milligan’s Honors Program and honors scholarships for fall 2024 must be admitted and submit the Honors Program application by December 1.