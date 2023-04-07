Milligan logo

Milligan University has awarded its most prestigious academic scholarship, the Jeanes Honors Scholarship, to incoming freshmen Jayce Johnston of Johnson City, Tennessee, and Isaac Lizotte, of Gray, Tennessee.

As the 2023 Jeanes Scholars, Johnston and Lizotte are recognized for their outstanding academic ability, commitment to scholarly pursuits, sincere Christian faith and their service to others.

