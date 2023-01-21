Milligan University and Tusculum University are set to offer free tax preparation services again this year through their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) programs. VITA will provide free, Internal Revenue Service-certified tax return preparation to local citizens.

Milligan students have volunteered to offer this program for over a decade, according to a press release, while this year marks Tusculum’s seventh time participating. Milligan’s VITA program is sponsored by Bank of Tennessee.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

