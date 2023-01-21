Milligan University and Tusculum University are set to offer free tax preparation services again this year through their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) programs. VITA will provide free, Internal Revenue Service-certified tax return preparation to local citizens.
Milligan students have volunteered to offer this program for over a decade, according to a press release, while this year marks Tusculum’s seventh time participating. Milligan’s VITA program is sponsored by Bank of Tennessee.
Tusculum will have 15 students and seven community volunteers available to offer services, all of whom were trained by Harold Branstrator, a former IRS revenue agent and current IRS enrolled agent, according to a press release.
“We are delighted to minimize the stress for taxpayers by offering this beneficial service to the community as part of the university’s commitment to civic engagement,” said Branstrator, who also serves as an associate professor of management at Tusculum. “Our team is well-prepared and welcomes the opportunity to help people achieve a successful outcome. VITA is also an excellent method to provide our students with active and experiential learning, which equips them to be career-ready professionals. We are grateful to Westminster for its financial support and to the IRS, Truist and Ballad Health for providing grants to assist us.”
Milligan’s students are under the supervision of faculty in the William B. Greene, Jr. School of Business & Technology, and are certified by the IRS after training.
“The Milligan VITA program fully reflects the university’s mission of servant-leadership,” said Kimberly Melinsky, assistant professor of business administration at Milligan. “Our students are trained in tax preparation to serve the community by filing tax returns for free. This experience is valued by both clients and students alike.”
Milligan’s VITA program will take place on campus in Derthick Hall from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on three Saturdays during the 2023 filing season: Feb. 25, March 18 and April 1.
Taxpayers eligible for VITA services include people with annual incomes of less than $64,000; anyone with a physical disability; non-English-speaking citizens; and people older than 55, according to the release. In addition to electronic filing for quick deposit of returns, VITA volunteers can inform taxpayers about special tax credits for which they may qualify, such as earned income tax credit, child tax credit, and credit for the elderly or the disabled.
Every taxpayer participating in VITA must file an Intake/Interview Questionnaire. Only one completed form is needed if filing status is Married Filing Jointly. The form can be completed prior to an appointment.
Appointments are required. Online registration and more information are available now at www.milligan.edu/vita or call 423.461.8700 to book an appointment.
Tusculum’s program will be available from Feb. 6-April 13 to assist clients with their income tax return.
The days, times and locations for Tusculum’s tax return preparation are:
· Mondays, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City
· Thursdays, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Meen Center Rooms 001 and 005 on Tusculum’s campus in Greeneville
· Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Washington County Library, 200 E. Sabine Drive, Jonesborough
Appointments take place in person and last about 45 minutes, but more time is available, if necessary. Clients should bring their W-2 and 1099 forms, dividend and interest statements, tax documents related to their small business or rental property and any other items required for a complete filing, according to the release.
Per Tusculum’s press release, those who might qualify for the program are:
· People who generally earn less than $59,000 a year
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.