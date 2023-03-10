Civics Essay Win

State-wide Civics Essay Contest winner Allie O’Neil stands with Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

 Photo courtesy of Julia Bruck

Liberty Bell Middle School student Allie O’Neil was recently recognized by Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett for winning first place in a state-wide Civics Essay Competition.

The theme for the essay contest was “Why Your Vote Matters.” For winning first place in the competition, Allie received a $500 TNStars 529 College Savings Program scholarship.

