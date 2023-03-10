Middle school student recognized by Secretary of State By AMBER BROPHY abrophy@johnsoncitypress.com Amber Brophy Author twitter Author email Mar 10, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email State-wide Civics Essay Contest winner Allie O’Neil stands with Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett. Photo courtesy of Julia Bruck Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Liberty Bell Middle School student Allie O’Neil was recently recognized by Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett for winning first place in a state-wide Civics Essay Competition.The theme for the essay contest was “Why Your Vote Matters.” For winning first place in the competition, Allie received a $500 TNStars 529 College Savings Program scholarship.The runner up for the competition was Indian Trail Middle School student Ela Bradshaw, who received a $250 TNStars 529 College Savings Program award. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education Sports University Games And Toys Amber Brophy Author twitter Author email Follow Amber Brophy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest Videos Recommended for you ON AIR