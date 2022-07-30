A mentor with TN Achieves meets with a group of group of students. TN Achieves will return to in-person, mandatory meetings in 2023 to allow volunteers to establish a stronger connection with their students.
TN Achieves needs more than 7,500 mentors by Oct. 21 to ensure every student in the TN Promise Class of 2023 has access to local mentor support.
TN Achieves serves 90 out of 95 counties in Tennessee and is working to reverse the college-attendance dip that they saw in 2021. This organization is the second half of the TN Promise, which is made up of community mentors who will help to guide incoming college students through the college application process. These mentors also help to keep the students on track with the requirements to receive the TN Promise Scholarship.
In 2023, TN Achieves will return to in-person, mandatory meetings to allow all volunteers a high-impact, structured environment in which they can establish a stronger connection with their students.
“The entire TN Achieves team is eager to return to in-person mentor/student meetings,” TN Achieves Senior Director of Mentors Tyler Ford said. “After nearly three years of virtual or hybrid mentoring, we recognize that there is no replacement for gathering a group of students in-person to establish an initial connection.”
As Tennessee works to rebound from a nine-percentage point decline in college attendance during the pandemic, TN Achieves believes this return to in-person meetings partnered with the support of volunteer mentors will make a true difference for students.
“Before talking with my mentor, I wasn’t sure what I was going to do at all. I was avoiding thinking about the future and making a plan because I was unsure and scared,” said Ava, a 2022 TN Promise Student. “When my mentor contacted me, she helped me sort out the things I needed to do and helped me decide on a college. Because my mentor contacted me, I feel more at ease about the months and years to come. I am not stressing about college anymore and I feel confident in my choice.”
By giving one hour per month, TN Achieves mentors provide critical support and encouragement for high school seniors in their community. All volunteers are provided training as well as ongoing support from the TN Achieves team. Those interested in applying or learning more can visit https://tnAchieves.org/mentors.
