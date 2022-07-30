MentorAndStudents.gif

A mentor with TN Achieves meets with a group of group of students. TN Achieves will return to in-person, mandatory meetings in 2023 to allow volunteers to establish a stronger connection with their students.

TN Achieves needs more than 7,500 mentors by Oct. 21 to ensure every student in the TN Promise Class of 2023 has access to local mentor support.

TN Achieves serves 90 out of 95 counties in Tennessee and is working to reverse the college-attendance dip that they saw in 2021. This organization is the second half of the TN Promise, which is made up of community mentors who will help to guide incoming college students through the college application process. These mentors also help to keep the students on track with the requirements to receive the TN Promise Scholarship.

