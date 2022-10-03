James Hildreth

Noted scientist, physician and administrator Dr. James E.K. Hildreth will give a free public lecture at East Tennessee State University on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Hildreth, president and CEO of Meharry Medical College, will speak at 6:30 p.m. in the Grand Soldiers Ballroom of the Carnegie Hotel, following a 5:30 p.m. reception.

