The Tennessee Board of Education will hold a meeting to discuss responses to the new public school funding rules proposed by the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Act. This new funding plan will go into effect for the 2023-2024 school year.
Who: All Tennessee residents are invited by the Tennessee Board of Education to attend this rulemaking hearing regarding the funding plan.
What: TISA is the new student-based funding formula that is being adopted for the 2023-2024 school year. According to a press release provided by the Tennessee Department of Education, TISA will allow Tennessee K-12 schools to “invest an estimated $9 billion in education funding for the state, including state and local funds, which includes an additional recurring state investment of $1 billion starting in the 2023-24 school year.”
The full list of rules proposed for the funding formula can be found at https://bit.ly/3nmq6hQ.
When: This event will take place on Thursday, July 28. from 10 a.m. until noon (EDT).
Where: The meeting will be held in-person at the Ellington Agricultural Center and Ed Jones Auditorium, 416 Hogan Road, Nashville. The meeting will also be accessible virtually through a Microsoft Teams Livestream which can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3nmdwyZ.
Why: As the Tennessee Board of Education finalizes these rules, it is essential that community members provide their feedback. As this funding will affect Johnson City and Washington County public schools, it is important for parties in our area to be informed and to voice any concerns they may have. Members of the public who wish to comment will be given three minutes to speak as time allows.
The Tennessee Department of Education will also accept written feedback until Aug. 2. These written comments should be emailed to Tisa.Rules@tn.gov.
How: The public is invited to attend either in person or virtually. Those who are interested in attending the meeting must RSVP by Monday, July 25, by filling out the Office form which can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3QW4M0m.
According to the press release, “TISA will empower each student to read proficiently by third grade, prepare each high school graduate for postsecondary success, and provide resources needed for all students to ensure they succeed.”
The links included in this article have been shortened using bitly.com to improve accessibility.