Olivia Long, a student in ETSU’s Gatton College of Pharmacy, has been working very hard toward her dreams of serving her community by becoming a pharmacist.
Long has just completed her first year as a pharmacy student in Gatton College of Pharmacy while also working toward earning her bachelor’s degree in pharmacy studies. She has been able to do this thanks to Gatton’s Early Admission Pathway, which allows students to work on undergraduate and professional studies concurrently.
In addition to working on her undergraduate and pharmacy degrees at the same time, Long is also taking advantage of ETSU’s dual degree program that allows students to earn an MBA and Pharm.D. concurrently. She says this will allow her greater flexibility to pursue different leadership opportunities in her career, including management and corporate positions.
“I actually wanted to do pharmacy for a long time,” said Long, who comes to ETSU from Mount Juliet. “I was probably in eighth grade when I realized that I wanted to do that. None of my family members are pharmacists, but my mom is a nurse and she actually recommended the career to me.”
Long found inspiration in her mother, who went back to school to become a nurse while raising her family and working full time in medical records before eventually becoming a manager in a hospital setting. Following her mother’s recommendation, Long investigated the field of pharmacy while she was in high school.
“I took classes and did an internship in my hometown,” she said, “and was able to work at a community pharmacy and learn while I was there. I actually attended a summer camp here at Gatton a couple of years ago, and decided then that this was the career for me. I’ve enjoyed it ever since.”
According to Long, the Early Admission Pathway will allow her to finish her studies and begin her professional career earlier.
“It saves me a lot of time and money in the long run, and I’ll be able to start doing what I really am passionate about sooner,” she said.
Long said she believes pharmacy is a good fit for her because it will allow her to serve her community and interact with patients on a more personal level than she could in some careers.
As a student at Gatton, Long said she enjoys forming friendships with students who have similar interests and taking part in service activities sponsored by the American Pharmacists Association and Christian Pharmacists Fellowship International chapters at Gatton.
While she got her love of the healthcare field from her mother, Long also has a deep love of art which she gets from her father, who worked for years as a corporate artist. She loves to paint in her spare time, as well as to hike and spend time with family and friends.