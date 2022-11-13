The McKinney Center and Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts announced their spring schedule of classes of hands-on learning opportunities for both children and adults. Registration is now underway for all upcoming classes and workshops.
All courses are led by experienced and supportive faculty.
Receive an Early Bird discount for $10 off when using the code SPRING2023. Class sizes are small and spaces fill up quickly. Early registration secures a spot in class as well as a $10 discount through Jan. 21. Individual class costs vary. The last day to register for classes is Jan. 28.
An Open House will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to give the public an opportunity to see what the spring classes have to offer. Faculty will be present for questions and demonstrations.
There are more than 40 classes and workshops on the spring class calendar. Art, music, drama, crafts and dance will be offered this spring for students of all ages.
Students receive an introduction to art skills where activities and projects are organized to develop understanding and experiment with a wide variety of media, techniques and processes. Art Adventures (grades K–2) introduces painting, drawing, mixed media and printmaking to students as they begin to explore their creativity. Creative Constructions (grades 3–6) allows young creatives to construct original pieces of art and to learn more about various techniques. Students will work with scratchboard, learn perspective drawing and try their hand at watercolor and acrylic painting. These two classes are also offered during the day for homeschool families.
For older elementary aged students and high-school students, courses are taught to build their skills as artists, including drawing and painting skills that will be taken to the next level. Options include Zentangle, Basics of Watercolor, Metals, Tap and Private Guitar. Clay classes are a favorite for all age groups and there are many options for children and teens. They also have opportunities in writing, poetry and dance.
Adult students have many options for the spring semester. Pottery wheel classes and clay hand-building classes are offered in the evenings and during the day. Other classes include Zentangle from A to Z, Metals for Adults, Canning Basics, Basics of Watercolor, Intermediate Watercolor (online), Acoustic Guitar, Tap, Gyrokinesis, Story Collecting, Writers Group, Performance Poetry, Glass Fusion, Traditional Cherokee Finger Weaving, Painting, Floral Painting Workshop, Portrait Painting Workshop, the Art of Kokedamas, Fairy Garden Workshop and Mosaics.
The McKinney Center is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check the McKinney Center at Booker T. Washington School Facebook page throughout the year for information about programs and events.
Full descriptions of class offerings can be found online at mckinneycenter.com or visiting the McKinney Center for a catalog. For additional information contact McKinney Center Director Theresa Hammons at theresah@jonesboroughtn.org or call 423-753-0562.