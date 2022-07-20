Marching_Band_1417c.jpeg

Since 2015, the ETSU marching band grew from 163 members to 297 in 2022.

With the return of the East Tennessee State University football team in 2015 following nearly a dozen years of dormancy, the ETSU Marching Bucs made a not-so-quiet rebirth, too.

Scrapped when ETSU shuttered the football program, university officials wanted the marching band to return, but quietly speculated it could take years before reaching full strength.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video