Mandy Peterson, a fourth-grade language arts teacher, loves Cherokee Elementary School.
It’s where she attended elementary school as a student, served as an instructional assistant and has taught for eight of her 16 years as an instructor. She will soon be defending her dissertation at Milligan University.
The Johnson City Press recently asked her several questions about her job and the challenges of teaching during the pandemic.
When did you realize you wanted to become a teacher?
I think I’ve always known I wanted to be a teacher. When I attended Cherokee as a student, I absolutely loved coming to school every day.
While I considered another track for a time after graduating college, I knew ultimately this was my calling because nothing else measured up and brought me the joy that working with students brought.
What is the best part of your job?
The best parts of my job are the relationships I have built with students, families and coworkers. The support I receive from parents and coworkers allow me to face any challenges that arise.
A close second is seeing the excitement grow within my students throughout the year. I love when they connect to a book we are reading, and they beg to read more or grow in a specific area that has been challenging for them.
Just recently I was sharing with a colleague about the improvement of my students’ writing abilities this year. I love seeing that excitement when they feel confident in themselves or make a connection to something I have taught them.
It sounds like you have a strong connection with Cherokee Elementary School. Did that play a role in your decision to now teach there?
As I mentioned earlier, I LOVED attending Cherokee. In fact, one of my closest friends is a teacher I had while attending school here. I used to come visit Dianne Cantrell when I would come home and see her car here after hours.
She is and always has been a huge influence on me, and I try to emulate many of the things I loved about her in the classroom. She still volunteers to help me in my classroom, and I was lucky enough to be her teaching partner for a few years before she retired. I am also still in contact with many of my other teachers as well.
While I spent eight years teaching sixth grade at Indian Trail, I knew I would eventually like to come back and teach at Cherokee.
What has been the most important lesson educators have learned over the last two years?
I think the most important lesson we’ve learned over the last two years is the importance of relationships and social emotional learning.
While teaching virtually last year allowed me to see the way students were able to continue to learn and succeed at home, I also know that many of them were very excited when we were able to come together in person for certain days and events or had meetups for online interactions that were not academically focused.
While I was thankful for the opportunity we had to still meet up virtually, I longed to be back in the classroom with my students, and I know many of them missed the daily interactions with one another.
After two years of teaching during a pandemic, what are you optimistic about going forward?
I am optimistic that as teachers we have learned to become more intentional with our lessons and practices to make the most of each lesson and activity and to include opportunities for students to build relationships.
We know the importance of making the most of the time we have with one another because of students being out for various periods of time due to illness or quarantine.
I am hopeful that as things continue to shift to a more “normal” way of life in the classroom, we remember the importance of these things and continue to integrate opportunities for social emotional learning within our lessons.