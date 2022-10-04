Tybre Faw

Tybre Faw holds a copy of “Because of You, John Lewis,” Andrea Davis Pinkney’s book about Faw’s friendship with the late congressman.

 Contributed

Science Hill High School freshman Tybre Faw is stepping into the shoes left behind by his idol and personal friend, the late Congressman John Lewis.

But Faw is quickly carving his own path in the world. Faw’s story of meeting his idol during an encounter in Selma, Alabama, in 2018 is the basis for a new book called “Because of You, John Lewis,” which was written by New York Times bestselling author Andrea Davis Pinkney.

