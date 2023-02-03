The Center of Excellence for Sport Science and Coach Education (CESSCE) at East Tennessee State University has achieved quite a bit of success lately in its numerous research, educational and service endeavors.

The center, part of the Clemmer College at ETSU, aims to conduct and share cutting-edge research, provide service to various sports teams both at ETSU and beyond, and to increase the professional preparation of coaches.

