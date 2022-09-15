Eleven local students have been selected as semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
On Wednesday, officials from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced the names of over 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
The following local high school students have been selected as semifinalists:
Gracyn Carder from Happy Valley
Elijah Gouge from Daniel Boone
Claire Messerschmidt from Providence Academy
Arshaam Kordamiri from Science Hill
Caiawynn Lakey from Science Hill
Rachel Leerssen from Science Hill
Jacob Na from Science Hill
Lara O’Neal from Science Hill
Logan Smith from Science Hill
Sinna Yang from Science Hill
Maia Hals from University School
These academically talented high school seniors will be able to advance to the next level of the competition which offers around 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million in total.
To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. According to the NMSC, about 95% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, which will give them the title of Merit Scholar.
These students entered the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program as high school juniors by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screening of program entrants. This is only the beginning of a long and rigorous series of tests for the students to prove their academic strengths.
To be considered as a semifinalist, the student must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.
To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and honors and awards received.
Students must continue to work hard to earn these scholarships, but in time this hard work will — quite literally — pay off.
The NMSC is dedicated to selecting Merit Scholar designees solely on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, and without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference.
Three types of National Merit Scholarships will be offered in the spring of 2023. These include National Merit Scholarships valued at $2500, corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards which vary in value and have additional specified criteria that winners must fit and college-sponsored awards for finalists who are planning to attend those sponsor institutions.
Students will be notified in February if they have been selected to proceed to the final level, and in April they will be notified if they have won the scholarship competition. These scholarship recipients will join nearly 368,000 other distinguished young people who have earned the Merit Scholar title.