Members of Johnson City and Washington County Boards of Education gathered Thursday to discuss growth and other shared issues. Pictured here are (from left to right) county school board school member Keith Ervin, and city school board members Tom Hager, Beth Simpson and Dr. Ginger Carter.
Members of the Johnson City and Washington County Boards of Education met Thursday to discuss student growth and other issues. From right to left are city school board member Jonathan Kinnick, county Board Chair Mike Masters, city Board Chair Kathy Hall and Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steven Barnett.
A growing student population is an issue that members of both the Johnson City and Washington County boards of education say they must tackle jointly in the coming years.
Local school officials met Thursday in the Johnson City School System’s central office to discuss relieving crowded classrooms and other related issues facing the two school boards. Most of the talk during the nearly hourlong workshop was dedicated to dealing with the growth the county is projected to see in the next decade.
“Growth is a good problem to have,” Steven Barnett, the superintendent of Johnson City schools, told board members. “Both schools systems will probably be needing more classroom space.”
Barnett said one of the city’s pressing needs is to replace the Towne Acres Elementary School, which is estimated to cost $40 million. Both the superintendent and Kathy Hall, the chair of the city’s Board of Education, said a funding source to replace the Towne Acres has yet to be determined by the City Commission. Hall noted that the lease agreement the Washington County Commission has reached with Jonesborough to build the town’s new pre-K-8 school has impacted the city’s long-range capital plans.
“Obviously the bonding issue with the county has hurt our school building program,” Hall said.
Barnett said the city would be needing more elementary classrooms in the northeastern sections of the city that have seen the student population grow. He also added that city schools will be addressing its classroom needs at the high school level.
“We need to know if we have enough space,” Barnett said. “How many students do you want to put on a campus? When you look at the cost for adding another school, it’s very high.”
He said recent figures for similar projects elsewhere indicate it could cost $150 million to build a new high school.
Jerry Boyd, Washington County’s director of schools, said his school system is also looking to address growth in northern areas of the county, particularly in the Gray area. He noted Johnson City’s pending annexation of the Keebler Farm development shows how important it is for the two school systems and the city and county governments to work together to address growth.
He said the demographics of the county’s 10-year school plan show new subdivisions in the Gray area will put a strain on Ridgeview Elementary and Daniel Boone High schools.
“The northeast area of Washington County is a hot spot,” Boyd said in terms of housing development and growth.
Boyd said there is already a need to add classrooms to Daniel Boone High School.
“We are very tight on land at the Daniel Boone campus,” he said.
The schools director also said the county school system will be having “discussions about taking the pressure off Ridgeview School, which is at 100 percent of capacity.”
Hall suggested that a subcommittee of the two school boards be formed to regularly address issues surrounding growth. After the meeting, Mike Masters, the chair of the county school board, told the Johnson City Press he believes his members would also be open to creating such a joint committee.
Both chairs said they planned to continue the dialogue between the two boards.