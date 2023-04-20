A growing student population is an issue that members of both the Johnson City and Washington County boards of education say they must tackle jointly in the coming years.

Local school officials met Thursday in the Johnson City School System’s central office to discuss relieving crowded classrooms and other related issues facing the two school boards. Most of the talk during the nearly hourlong workshop was dedicated to dealing with the growth the county is projected to see in the next decade.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Press Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you