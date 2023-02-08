Education News Logo
The Johnson City and Washington County school boards signed separate resolutions this week urging state legislators to consider amending Tennessee Code Annotated § 49-6-3115, commonly known as the Third Grade Retention Law.

This law, which was passed in the 2021 legislative session and is going into effect for the 2022-23 school year, has received criticism from educators across the state.

