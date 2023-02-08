The Johnson City and Washington County school boards signed separate resolutions this week urging state legislators to consider amending Tennessee Code Annotated § 49-6-3115, commonly known as the Third Grade Retention Law.
This law, which was passed in the 2021 legislative session and is going into effect for the 2022-23 school year, has received criticism from educators across the state.
Literature from the Tennessee Department of Education says, “While promotion and retention decisions generally are determined by the LEA or public charter school in accordance with State Board of Education and local promotion and retention policies, the new law requires that, beginning with the 2022-23 school year, a third grade student, determined NOT to be proficient in English language arts (ELA), may not be promoted to the next grade level.”
While there are some exceptions that apply to students who are either English language learners, suspected of having a disability which impairs reading or who were previously held back a grade, this new law would apply to any student who does not “meet expectations” on their TCAP assessments.
“We have some real concerns about the Third Grade Retention Act,” said Johnson City Schools Board of Education Chair Kathy Hall. “You know, it does put a lot of pressure on students in the third grade to pass that one test on that one day or else be retained, and we don’t think that’s the best way to make a decision. We also don’t think the test is an accurate measurement of how well (the student) can read.”
After the Washington County Board of Education signed their resolution, Superintendent Jerry Boyd said, “There are relationships that we have locally with our families — and our educators have their expertise and knowledge of our students — and the current status of the law doesn’t recognize that and doesn’t allow local school boards and school systems to honor that input from the families (and teachers).”
The resolutions signed by the city and county school boards contained similar language and sentiments to those signed by school systems across the state. Boyd and Hall both expressed that their respective boards hope that the state legislators will consider amending this law while they are in session for the General Assembly.
“I really hope that (state legislators) reconsider the act as it stands right now,” said Hall. She continued that while the board understands the importance of reading on grade-level by the third grade, “I don’t think that retention is always the best method to help students.”
Both the Johnson City and Washington County school boards will be sending their signed resolutions out to the teachers and stakeholders in their school systems as well as to state legislators.