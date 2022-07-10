A number of local educators and school administrators have spoken out in disagreement with the comments recently voiced by Gov. Bill Lee’s education adviser Larry Arnn.
Some of the comments from Arnn which have been the most upsetting to Tennessee educators are the following:
- “The teachers are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.”
- “You will see how education destroys generations of people. It’s devastating. It’s like the plague.”
- “Here’s a key thing that we’re going to try to do. We are going to try to demonstrate that you don’t have to be an expert to educate a child because basically anybody can do it.”
The Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents (TOSS) sent out a press release Friday voicing their disagreement with Arnn’s comments. The release praised public school teachers for the oftentimes difficult task that they take on every day when they step into the classroom. It highlighted the many admirable professions and achievements that children go on to accomplish after graduation from public schools.
The release closed with the following paragraphs:
“Public schools and teachers in Tennessee accept every child regardless of ability, background, or disability. The goal is to make every student an educated, productive citizen. Teachers do far more than provide quality instruction to their students. They also provide food, clothing, counseling, tutoring, protection from abuse, medical assistance, and assurances of safety. Special educators, in particular, provide exceptional services for every imaginable disability, including children ranging from the exceedingly gifted to those with profound disabilities.
“Unfortunately for Mr. Arnn, a public school critic, a public school education also confers the ability to listen, analyze, discern, and comprehend. It is clear that the motive for Mr. Arnn’s criticism of public schools and public school teachers is driven by his desire to expand his charter school empire into Tennessee. And from all indications, he has the assistance he seeks in this endeavor.
“The value of public education and public school teachers cannot be adequately stated in any single writing. Rather, the value of public schools and public school teachers is demonstrated in the daily lives of Tennesseans who worship, work, give of their time and resources, assist their neighbors, and vote. The Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents gives its profound thanks to all of those in public education who strive daily to make this state a better place to live for all of its residents.”
Dr. Sharon McGee, the dean of the College of Graduate and Continuing Studies at East Tennessee State University, sent out the following message in support of public school teachers:
“Public school teachers, counselors, and administrators have demanding jobs. Their work demands a knowledge base that is simultaneously deep and wide. Their work demands rigorous training to complete an undergraduate and/or graduate degree and pass national testing to become licensed. In addition to being content-area experts, their work demands that they act as caretakers, protectors, and friends to their students.
“Thank you to all public school teachers, counselors, and administrators and to the higher education faculty who train and mentor them. I stand with you.”
Dr. Steve Barnett, the director of Johnson City Schools, said the following in an interview with the Press:
“It’s hard work, but when done right — and done the way that I see teachers in Johnson City do it — it’s one of the most honorable professions that I can think of. … I’m a teacher, and I’m proud to be a teacher. … I can’t say enough good things about our teachers, the hard work that they do and the way that they make sure that they care for students.”
Unicoi County’s Director of Schools John English said, “Teachers pour their hearts and souls into their professions, and it’s not just a livelihood, for teachers are committed every day to educating kids. It’s bothersome that someone who is considered an education adviser to the governor would make those kinds of comments.”
Two assistant school directors responded for the Elizabethton City School System.
Myra Newman, assistant director of schools for academics said, “We stand behind our teachers, and we stand behind our colleges of education. They prepare great candidates for us to select from. We teach the state standards in our schools, and we strive to make sure our students are prepared for what is coming to them after they leave school.”
Newman went on to say, “We have hard working teachers. I have been in a lot of classrooms, and the teachers work hard every day. It is disheartening to say such not-so-nice things about them when they work so hard.”
John Hutchins, assistant director of schools for operations and Title IX coordinator, said “It is very frustrating to hear disparaging comments about teachers because we see the hard work they put in every day. The programs they go through at our colleges and universities meet and exceed state requirements for certifications and licensure.”
Hutchins said he was pleased to see that as an aftermath of Arnn’s comments that a school in Chattanooga that was going to start this year is not going to to use the Hillsdale curriculum.
Washington County School Superintendent Jerry Boyd was unavailable for comment.