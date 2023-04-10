featured Local Democrats to host environmental forum From staff reports Robert Houk Press Reporter Author facebook Author email Apr 10, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Washington County Democratic Party is holding a community forum Tuesday on protecting the environment.The event will be held from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Community Room of Carver Park Recreation Center, 322 W. Market St., Johnson City. The forum will feature a panel discussion among panelists and stakeholders and will include a question and answer session with the audience.The panelists include Alaina Wood, a climate communicator and founder of The Garbage Queen, and Todd Wood, President of DTWood Engineering. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Institutions Ecology Meteorology Geography The Economy Washington County Democratic Party Sports Robert Houk Press Reporter Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting. Author facebook Author email Follow Robert Houk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest Videos Recommended for you ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Johnson City Press, 105 East Walnut Street Suite 10 Johnson City, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.