The Washington County Democratic Party is holding a community forum Tuesday on protecting the environment.

The event will be held from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Community Room of Carver Park Recreation Center, 322 W. Market St., Johnson City.

Press Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

