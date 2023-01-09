The Washington County Democratic Party has launched a yearlong series of non-partisan and educational public forums.
The purpose of these events is to inform the community about successes and challenges the region faces across a variety of topics: diversity, education, the environment, workers’ rights, economic development, social justice, public safety, transportation and health care.
These forums will be held the second Tuesday of each month on the first and second month of each quarter throughout the year.
The first forum will occur on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and focus on “Diversity and Inclusion in Appalachia.”
Officials with the Washington County Democratic Party have invited state Reps. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, and Tim Hicks, R-Gray, as well as state Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, to also attend the event. Party leaders have expressed “dismay” with local Republican lawmakers for their sponsorship of a bill that would prohibit transgender care to minors.
“Washington County Democrats reaffirm our strong support to the transgender community in our state and denounce this ill-conceived and -intended bill, which flies in the face of patient rights and health care professionals’ guidance,” said Sylvain Bruni, WCDP chair. “Why are state Reps. Rebecca Alexander and Tim Hicks and state Sen. Rusty Crowe focusing their energies on attacking trans youth instead of fixing the state Department of Children’s Services so it provides decent and safe living conditions for those children in its care?”
Four local community stakeholders and experts will speak in a panel setting at the forums and answer questions from the audience. Those panelists are:
• Josie Watson: Founder and president of Tri-Cities African Women’s Support Network. She is also a member of Women of Color Tri-Cities and serves on the McKinney Center’s Diversity and Equity Committee.
• Kathy Whitaker: The former director of the First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability, which is a part of the First Tennessee Development District.
• Melody Taylor: President of the Board of Tri-Pride.
• Seth Manning: An advocate for the disability community.