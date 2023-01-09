washington couny democratic party logo

The Washington County Democratic Party has launched a yearlong series of non-partisan and educational public forums.

The purpose of these events is to inform the community about successes and challenges the region faces across a variety of topics: diversity, education, the environment, workers’ rights, economic development, social justice, public safety, transportation and health care.

