At Lamar School, students in grades four through eight have the opportunity to practice their teamwork and critical thinking skills during the after school Lego Club.
The school’s Lego Club is facilitated by music teacher Steven Meisenzhal, who said he hopes to share his passion for Lego with his students, by offering them a space to build in and a plethora of bricks to build with.
“I have a passion for Lego,” he said. “I always loved it as a kid, and I have Lego stuff in my own house. I collect Star Wars Lego and I just want my students to be able to enjoy it as much as I do.”
Each week, about twenty eager students gather around the two giant tubs of Lego bricks in Meisenzhal’s classroom. The weeks’ prompts vary from freebuilding to things like bridges, mazes and treehouses. Often Meisenzhal will give students certain specifications that they need to meet; for example, they might need to build a bridge to a certain length or create a maze that is solvable.
In each club meeting, Meisenzhal gives the students their prompts and helps them brainstorm ideas and solutions to potential problems. Then the students are divided into groups and given roughly an hour to build their masterpieces.
“(The club) definitely helps them with teamwork, because I never let them build alone,” said Meisenzhal. “Even when we do free builds, it has to be with somebody. So it definitely helps them build communication skills, team building skills and problem solving skills. Because if we're building a bridge and the bridge can’t stand up, you have to figure out how to solve that problem, right?”
In addition to building the students’ teamwork, communication and problem solving skills, the Lego Club boosts students’ creativity, fine motor skills, technical thinking skills and more. Some of the students shared that they enjoy going to Lego Club to spend time with their friends and “de-stress” after big tests and assignments.
Miesenzhal said he is always impressed by the students’ creativity both in their build designs and in the stories that they tell about the scenes they create.
“Especially as a music teacher, I preach creativity and creation,” he said. “I always tell them do what you feel is right, do what you feel is good. And they get to express that here with building and not just singing.”
He recalled one student who, during a freebuild, created an airplane with a working propeller that spun as the wheels moved.
In a recent club meeting where students worked in groups to build treehouses, each group got one Lego minifigure to incorporate into their creation. At the end of the hour, the students shared stories about their minifigure and their treehouses.
Some students talked about their minifigure fixing up a house after it got struck by lightning, others told a story about their minifigure crashing her boat on a deserted island and needing to build a shelter. Some treehouses had rocket boosters and advanced technological security, others had waterfalls and supercomputers that could be used to take over the world.
Miesenzhal said that in addition to seeing the creative ways that the students are able to express themselves, he enjoys seeing his older students take on leadership roles and bond with younger students.
“Sometimes I’ll pair them up like a seventh grader and a fourth grader or an eighth grader and a fifth grader,” he explained, “and that way they can see what it’s like to be a middle school student and interact with them.”
In addition to weekly builds, the club as a group has been working on a Lego replica of the front of the Lamar School building.
Miesenzhal said he hopes that students will consider signing up to join the club at the beginning of the next school year. Additionally, he said that he is always looking for donations to help him build the club’s Lego brick collection.
Although this is only the first year of the club’s existence at Lamar School, it has been well received and Miesenzhal hopes to be able to continue and expand the club for years to come.