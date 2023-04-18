At Lamar School, students in grades four through eight have the opportunity to practice their teamwork and critical thinking skills during the after school Lego Club.

The school’s Lego Club is facilitated by music teacher Steven Meisenzhal, who said he hopes to share his passion for Lego with his students, by offering them a space to build in and a plethora of bricks to build with.

Lamar Lego Club

Lamar School music teacher, Steven Meisenzhal stands with the students' finished projects, commending them for their design techniques and creativity.
Lamar Lego Club

Two students work together on their Lego treehouse.
Lamar Lego Club

Lego Club members are working on an ongoing project to build a Lego replica of the entrance to the Lamar School. after building up the walls and pillars, all that is needed is a roof.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you