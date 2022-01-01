This year will see partisan politics officially interjected in races for local boards of eduction in Tennessee.
It’s not new. Politics have long played a role in American education. It’s hard to keep politics out of the process once candidates for a school board seat place their names on a ballot.
And it’s becoming exceedingly difficult to insulate board of education races from hot-button social issues and the talking points of this nation’s two major political parties.
A new state law simply allows party leaders to decide to officially field candidates for school board elections under their brands.
That is a troubling concept for those who believe local matters dealing with the schooling of our children should be based on sound principles of educational instruction, not party platforms.
The issue of partisanship in school board elections has reminded me of something I read in The Atlantic magazine years ago under the intriguing headline: “First, Kill All the School Boards.”
The article suggested it might be time to ditch the notion that local control of education is a good thing. The story begins with a trip famed Boston educator Horace Mann made to Europe in 1843 to learn for himself how the Prussian school system — which was built on a tough national curriculum — had become a model for public education.
Unfortunately, as Matt Miller wrote in The Atlantic, “Mann’s epiphany that summer put him on the wrong side of America’s tradition of radical localism when it came to schools. And although his efforts in the years that followed made Massachusetts a model for taxpayer-funded schools and state-sponsored teacher training, the obsession with local control — not incidentally, an almost uniquely American obsession — still dominates U.S. education to this day.”
As a nation, we do a lot of things well, but admitting that we might be wrong about a subject as important as education is not one of them.
It appears we may be fundamentally wrong about local control of education. Statistics show that while the United States routinely spends more on schools than any other nation, our students ranked low among developed nations in math and in problem-solving.
Local control of education leaves many communities at a distinct disadvantage when it comes to preparing students to enter college or the 21st century workplace, particularly when these communities are relying on teaching methods and textbooks better suited for the 19th century.
It’s obvious that not every school district in this country is blessed with the same resources in terms of money, programs and equipment.
Of course there are conspiracy theorists among us who believe that for all the talk of bettering education, there are many in our government who want to keep the Americans dull, uneducated and uninterested in anything beyond the next hippest thing online.
Perhaps that’s what happens when partisan politics has been allowed to take precedent over policy in American education. It would explain why the United States, unlike India, has no established national standards for proficiency in math and science.
We should also be asking why would a Johnson City taxpayer want to pay to operate two school systems in Washington County? One argument has been that cities and towns have elected to operate their own school systems as an added service to their citizens.
But operating a city school system is costly, and some would argue totally unnecessary. Counties are specifically required under Tennessee law to provide public education.
That means city residents, who also pay county taxes, are being billed for two school systems.
There has been talk about consolidating the two systems, but that idea has never gained traction. The last time it was seriously addressed was in 2006 when Johnson City residents voted down a non-binding referendum on school consolidation.
The Johnson City Board of Education conducted a campaign against school consolidation, telling voters it would cost every taxpayer in Washington County an additional 97 cents on the property tax rate.
Consolidation is a controversial issue because some schools will have to be closed. That means the idea will not be embraced in some areas of the county where residents have come to see their school as representing the heartbeat of their community.
The most appealing aspect of consolidating schools in Washington County to some might be the idea that regardless of partisan politics, we would be left with a single board of education to inflict the damage.