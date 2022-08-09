Johnson City Schools hosted its yearly Teacher Tech Academy on July 27 to prepare teachers for their return to classes.
Johnson City Schools administrators say they know that even teachers need to keep learning in order to teach their students as effectively as possible. As technology continues to evolve and become an ever-more-present part of classroom learning, it is essential that teachers keep up to date on how to use technology effectively in their classrooms.
In 2016, Johnson City Schools held their first Teacher Tech Academy, a program that Dr. David Timbs said, was “designed by our teachers, presented by our teachers and attended by our teachers.”
This year was the first year that the schools have been able to hold Tech Academy in person since 2019, and around 300 teachers and student teachers attended the day of learning.
“It more than exceeded our expectations,” said Timbs. “I think the thing that stood out to me was how excited our teachers were to be back together and learning from one another… seeing them all back together and the excitement for learning and the energy they have for sharing and supporting one another whether they’re attending or presenting a session was the most exciting thing for me.”
The day-long learning event was designed and executed by the teachers in Johnson City Schools’ teacher leader program. Teachers throughout the system apply to join this program in the spring of each year, and spend the following year mentoring their colleagues, learning about new teaching methods, and attending national technology conferences.
During Tech Academy, these teachers and technology vendor partners offered 68 sessions throughout the day for teachers to learn new ways to use technology in the classroom and effectively connect with students. These sessions were recorded and are now available online for all teachers to access, just in case they missed something that they were excited about.
The day was kicked off by keynote speaker Tisha Richmond, who is a technology speaker from Oregon. According to Timbs, her presentation Make Learning Magical “set the tone” for the rest of the day.
“Even though she’s a technology speaker, she really focused in on the importance of relationships and reconnecting and knowing your students… whether you’re using technology in the classroom or you’re using traditional methods, making sure that we’re engaged with our students,” he said.
According to Timbs, this year the learning spotlight was on Canva, which is a new design application for teachers that has “revolutionized how (teachers) are presenting learning to our students.”
“It’s those kinds of things that we try to bring into Johnson City Schools and those types of platforms that are going to motivate teachers,” he said, “because we know that if they’re excited about using these tools, then their students are going to be excited.”
Some of the teacher leaders who have backgrounds in counseling brought to the table discussions about social-emotional learning and mental health. Teachers also encouraged one another and shared tips and tricks on how to better connect with students and make teaching easier and more efficient.
“We’re very strategic in Johnson City about which applications we choose in our district to use with our students,” said Timbs.
This year’s Tech Academy, like many before it, ended with a panel of students from across the school system and ranging from third to 12th grade talking to the teachers about what technology and methods do and don’t to help them to learn easier.
“We are so excited when we have a chance to hear our students talking to our teachers about how they are learning, what they’re learning and what works best for them,” said Timbs.
Johnson City Schools spend a lot of money every year making sure that their schools have the technology, applications and resources to give their students the best education they can. Timbs said things like Tech Academy help to reassure parents, community members, school board members, and principals that teachers are getting the training and support that they need to use these resources effectively.
