Tech Academy

Tech Academy helped to prepare teachers for their return to the classroom in a number of different ways.

 Collin Brooks

Johnson City Schools hosted its yearly Teacher Tech Academy on July 27 to prepare teachers for their return to classes.

Johnson City Schools administrators say they know that even teachers need to keep learning in order to teach their students as effectively as possible. As technology continues to evolve and become an ever-more-present part of classroom learning, it is essential that teachers keep up to date on how to use technology effectively in their classrooms.

Tech Academy

Tisha Richmond delivers her keynote presentation to start off a day of learning at Tech Academy.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tech Academy

Teachers spent the day learning from each other about how to use technology effectively in the classroom.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video