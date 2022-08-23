On Wednesday, The Tennessee Bluegrass Band spent an hour with students in grades 4-12 at University School, playing bluegrass music and promoting the Junior Appalachian Musicians program, which students are still able to register for until the end of the day on Tuesday, August 23.

The Tennessee Bluegrass Band is made up of Tyler Griffith on the bass, Lincoln Hensley on banjo, Tim Laughlin on mandolin, Lincoln Mash on guitar and Aynsley Porchak on fiddle. The band spent the hour jamming and sampling some bluegrass songs that got the students clapping and stomping along to the beat.

