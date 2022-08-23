On Wednesday, The Tennessee Bluegrass Band spent an hour with students in grades 4-12 at University School, playing bluegrass music and promoting the Junior Appalachian Musicians program, which students are still able to register for until the end of the day on Tuesday, August 23.
The Tennessee Bluegrass Band is made up of Tyler Griffith on the bass, Lincoln Hensley on banjo, Tim Laughlin on mandolin, Lincoln Mash on guitar and Aynsley Porchak on fiddle. The band spent the hour jamming and sampling some bluegrass songs that got the students clapping and stomping along to the beat.
Porchak, a two time Grand Master Fiddle Championship winner, shared how her experience with the JAM program and its partner, ETSU’s Bluegrass, Old Time and Country Music Studies program, has helped to shape her music career.
“Bluegrass music is like a big family. It’s very community oriented and very down to earth,” she said.
Porchak said that she started playing the fiddle at nine years old, but she had no idea what opportunities and avenues would open up for her. She later came to ETSU for their Bluegrass, Old Time and Country Music Studies program, and ended up teaching in the JAM program for around two years.
“I always thought it was tremendously rewarding to see these kids — some of whom have never picked up an instrument before the JAM program come in and they end up loving the music,” she said. “A lot of them have even come to school here at ETSU and then gone on to teach the next generation.”
In the JAM program, students spend half of their time in small groups where they learn how to play bluegrass instruments and the other half playing music with their peers in an assigned band. Program organizers are hoping to continue to expand the program and find opportunities for students to go out and play music in the community.
Porchak said that programs like JAM are great because they help to jumpstart the musical careers of the students who participate. It was important for her that the Tennessee Bluegrass Band come out and get kids excited about the music style. The band held assemblies in four different Washington County schools before finishing the day with a free community concert at Ashley Academy.
“To me, it’s just so wonderful to be able to give back to the community and to help young musicians,” said Porchak. “I love working with the kids. They care so much about the music and they try so hard. I love seeing their confidence grow as we work with them.”
The registration deadline for JAM has been extended to the end of the day on Tuesday, August 23, and there is plenty of room for any and all students who want to try their hand at bluegrass music.
For more information on the JAM program, read the Johnson City Press article at the website, or visit their website at www.jaminthemountains.com.
For more information on the Tennessee Bluegrass Band visit their website at www.tennesseebgb.com or find them on twitter and facebook. Their new album “The Future of the Past” can be found on their website as well as iTunes and Spotify.