The Lamar School community is banding together to help a school family recover from a devastating house fire that occurred earlier this week.
On Thursday, Lamar School staff was made aware that one of the families of a third grade student had suffered a house fire that destroyed nearly all of their possessions. Lamar’s principal, Mark Merriman, said that the family, consisting of one 9-month-old infant, a third grade boy, a single mom and grandmother, are currently in the process of finding temporary housing with the help of various churches, civic organizations and community members.
Merriman said that right now the focus of the school and community is on making sure that the family has the basics that they need to get back on their feet. Lamar School will be collecting monetary donations to support the family throughout the end of November. Merriman said that the student body has even pitched in with a student hat day fundraiser on Friday.
Additionally, the Embreeville Volunteer Fire Department is collecting clothing donations. Below are the sizes needed for each family member:
• Boys Sizes: pants/shirts 10-12 husky size; size 4 shoes
• Baby Boy Sizes: 6-9 months and 12 month sleepers; 3 in baby shoes
• 12-14 women’s pants; 8 ½ wide for shoes; large shirt
• 9-10 women’s pants; 8½ shoes; medium shirt
Clothing donations can be dropped off at the firehall throughout the weekend, with a fundraising event on Sunday, Nov. 20, starting at 2 p.m. The Embreeville Volunteer Fire Department will also accept monetary donations for the family throughout the month.
Merriman urged community members to contribute in any way that they can, especially since this family is facing this difficulty right before Thanksgiving.
“I think that right now, we just need continued community support ... with thoughts, prayers and monetary donations that we can send to help the family in the long term,” he said. “Of course, we’re trying to find a more permanent solution, but right now we just need broad community support.”
Monetary donations can be sent to or dropped off at Lamar School, located at 3261 Hwy. 81S Jones-borough, TN 37659. The school will accept cash donations or checks made out to “Lamar School Mercy Fund.” For more information, call the school at 423-753-1130.
The Embreeville VFD is located at 4061 Hwy. 81S Erwin, 37650. They will continue to update the community via their Facebook page.The department can also be reached at 423-753-5551.