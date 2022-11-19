Local News Graphic
By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

The Lamar School community is banding together to help a school family recover from a devastating house fire that occurred earlier this week.

On Thursday, Lamar School staff was made aware that one of the families of a third grade student had suffered a house fire that destroyed nearly all of their possessions. Lamar’s principal, Mark Merriman, said that the family, consisting of one 9-month-old infant, a third grade boy, a single mom and grandmother, are currently in the process of finding temporary housing with the help of various churches, civic organizations and community members.

