Kitty Jo Cox, a recent finalist for the Questbridge National College Match competition, has received her competition results and is excited about her future.
Questbridge is a national nonprofit organization based out of Palo Alto, California, that works to connect academically outstanding low-income students with the colleges of their dreams. This program offers full four-year scholarships as well as connections to nearly 50 of the nation’s top colleges. Students are able to submit a ranked list of colleges that they hope to match with, and Questbridge works with them every step of the way from high school all the way through college and to their first job.
Cox, a senior at David Crockett High School, entered this year’s National College Match Competition with the hopes of matching with the school of her dreams — Vanderbilt University. The competition results were announced this past week, and Cox was excited to find that not only did she match with Vanderbilt, but she matched with every college on her list.
Cox said that the days leading up to the announcement were full of excited nerves. On the day of the announcement, she said she had alarms set for every hour so that she could check the Questbridge site. When the email finally came in, she was over the moon and couldn’t wait to share the news with family, friends and mentors.
“I literally ran around the house screaming ‘I’m going to college!’” she said. “And then I looked at (the email) and it said Vanderbilt University and I just burst into tears … just because I’m so overwhelmed and happy.”
She was even more surprised to see that she had not only matched with the college of her dreams, but that every school she put on her list had accepted her as well.
“It doesn’t feel real,” she said. “I always knew that college was gonna be expensive and I would need to find some way to pay for it. So school was the only way I could do it, and now that I’m here, I have a full ride, I got accepted into all of my options and I’m going to my dream school, it just doesn’t feel real.”
Cox shared that since seventh grade, she had been hoping and planning to graduate at the top of her class and get into one of the nation’s top colleges. After long nights of hard work and outstanding academic achievements, her hard work has finally paid off.
Cox said that she is now focusing on earning as many college credits as possible through dual enrollment classes at ETSU. She also plans to take an EMT class in the spring so that she can graduate high school with her basic EMT certification and plenty of college credits already under her belt.