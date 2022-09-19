The Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning, in partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport, will offer a series of informal in-person and virtual class options beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11, focusing on a variety of subjects from science, local history and literature to a personal safety course with an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force officer.
This six-week series of non-credit courses is open to anyone. Classes will continue through Thursday, Nov. 18, and will be held at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education, 300 W. Market Street. The cost to participate is $30 and covers all KACL fall courses. Some events, such as field trips, require additional fees.
The fall series kicks off with ETSU’s Assistant Vice President of Administration and Director of Emergency Management Jeff Blanton. The focus of the discussion, that begins on Oct. 11 at 10 a.m., will be “Personal Safety at Home and Online.”
In another lecture, “Daylight Saving Time: History and Impact of Spring Forward and Fall Back,” on Oct. 19, Michael Stewart, who served 28 years as an intelligence officer and leader in the United States Army, focuses his presentation on the history and approach to synchronized activity around the world. The discussion will also include Standard Railway Time, driven by railroads and telegraph and use of Daylight Saving Time during WWI.
In “Green Spaces of Pompeii” on Oct. 25, Lisa Rolen will share stories from her latest travels and describe similarities between the gardens of Pompeii to those in the southern regions of the U.S.
In “Mayhem in Mayberry” on Oct. 26, Fred Sauceman, author and long-time ETSU employee, will examine the character of Ernest T. Bass and the themes of “The Andy Griffith Show” within the context of American humor.
The fall series will continue into November as Barney Brehl, former manager of Engineering and Maintenance at Arcata Graphics, presents “A Historical Perspective of the Kingsport Press” on Nov. 2. The presentation will examine the history, people, technology and economics of one of the core industries established in Kingsport.
In “Ukraine and Russia – Background to War” on Nov. 10, Henry Antkiewicz, history professor at ETSU, offers a place to connect with his specialty in Russian history and discuss the ideology in east-central and eastern Europe.
The KACL was established in 1993 with ETSU at Kingsport to provide adults, regardless of educational background or age, opportunities to attend stimulating courses, lectures and special events.
A complete listing of the fall KACL series is available at kingsportlearning.org. Membership costs for early registration are $25 per person until Oct. 4 and will then increase to $30 beginning Oct. 4. This fee covers all courses offered during the six-week series with the exception of field trips.
To pay the membership fee and register or for more information, including a full list of fall classes, call (423) 354-5200 or visit kingsportlearning.org. Individuals who have never attended KACL before may attend one class free of charge.
For disability accommodations, call the ETSU at Kingsport Downtown office at (423) 354-5200.