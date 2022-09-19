ETSU
By AMBER BROPHY abrophy@johnsoncitypress.com

The Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning, in partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport, will offer a series of informal in-person and virtual class options beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11, focusing on a variety of subjects from science, local history and literature to a personal safety course with an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force officer.

This six-week series of non-credit courses is open to anyone. Classes will continue through Thursday, Nov. 18, and will be held at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education, 300 W. Market Street. The cost to participate is $30 and covers all KACL fall courses. Some events, such as field trips, require additional fees.

