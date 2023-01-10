Students at Jonesborough Elementary and Jonesborough Middle schools got their first look Monday afternoon at the updated mascot that has been chosen to represent the merged K-8.

As work continues on the new Jonesborough K-8, school administrators and students are looking forward to the changes the building will bring. As the schools prepare to merge, administrators, teacher leaders and the middle school’s Student Advisory Council have worked together to identify a new school mascot and logo.

New JES Mascot

The new mascot for the new Jonesborough K-8 was chosen by the students at the existing elementary and middle schools.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.