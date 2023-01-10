Students at Jonesborough Elementary and Jonesborough Middle schools got their first look Monday afternoon at the updated mascot that has been chosen to represent the merged K-8.
As work continues on the new Jonesborough K-8, school administrators and students are looking forward to the changes the building will bring. As the schools prepare to merge, administrators, teacher leaders and the middle school’s Student Advisory Council have worked together to identify a new school mascot and logo.
After working with a third party school logo designer to create two options, the Student Advisory Council helped share the proposed mascot with their peers. Students at both the middle and elementary schools were able to vote for their favorite design, and the winner was announced to the entire student body on Monday following a presentation by the Student Advisory Council.
“I think that the work that (the Student Advisory Council) did is really phenomenal,” Matt Combs, Jonesborough Elementary School’s principal, said. “They’ve put this thing together from start to finish and have done a phenomenal job with it.”
One student said she liked the new school logo because “it represents us, our beliefs and how we work around here.” She said the tiger is a fitting mascot because the students at Jonesborough Elementary and Jonesborough Middle are “fierce.”
The students said they are very excited about moving into the new building after it is completed.
Washington County officials previously said the new building’s structure is on schedule to be completed by the end of this year with the interior set to be finished in 2024.