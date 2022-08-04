On Tuesday night, the Johnson family of Boones Creek presented the Washington County School Board with a unique piece of history from the old Boones Creek Middle School.
Jeff Johnson and his two sons Alec and Taylor attended August’s school board meeting on Tuesday and shared with the board their personal connections to Boones Creek and revealed a historical item that they have worked hard to preserve.
Alec Johnson began with a brief presentation overviewing the history of the Boones Creek school. He said that it began as a small school founded by a church in 1851 and was eventually expanded as the need for a school increased. At one time, tuition cost $12 per school session and boarding was offered at the price of $1.50 per week.
The school went through several moves, consolidations and name changes, and the old Boones Creek school was eventually demolished and replaced by the current Boones Creek Elementary.
The Johnsons recounted their family’s deeply rooted history in the Boones Creek area, spanning generations. According to Alec Johnson, his great great grandmother and great great aunts attended and boarded at the school in the early 1900s. His grandparents also attended the school.
Jeff Johnson shared that both of his parents were heavily involved in education in the Washington County school system. His mother and her four sisters taught in the county, and his father was a principal at two different schools. Jeff Johnson’s father also served on the Washington County school board for 22 years.
Jeff Johnson himself did not attend Boones Creek, but he was determined that his sons would. He said that he believes his sons got a good education there and all three of them expressed a great deal of pride in Boones Creek.
The family was very dismayed to hear about the plans to demolish and rebuild the historic Boones Creek school, and they wanted to make sure that the history of the building was preserved.
“Because of our connection to Boones Creek, we wanted to bring something from the old school and preserve it and give it to the new school,” said Jeff Johnson.
After the decision to keep the school mascot as the “Bars” in reference to Daniel Boone’s infamous misspelling of the word “bear,” Alec Johnson came up with a plan. After receiving permission, he went down to the old school with his father and brother and worked to carefully remove the mascot’s insignia from the gym’s floor.
They used round saws, crowbars and hammers to remove the tongue and groove wooden planks that bore the painted image of the school’s mascot, the “Bar.” Community member Wayne Church helped the family to strip the many layers of floor wax before reassembling and polishing the wood.
After the image was reassembled, the Johnsons framed it and presented it to the board and asked that it be displayed in front of the new Boones Creek Elementary School.
“This symbol serves as a lasting memory of all those that walked the halls before and those that built a strong foundation for a community that continues to flourish today,” said Taylor Johnson. “I hope that this legacy symbol will bridge the gap between the ‘Bars’ of the past and the ‘Bars’ of the future.”
Along with the finished piece, the Johnsons presented a plaque to be hung next to it. The plaque reads:
The Boones Creek Bar is the mascot of Boones Creek School. This emblem was preserved from the building that was Boones Creek School from 1939 to 2019. It is donated in memory of Harold Cay Johnson who has dedicated his life to Boones Creek school and Boones Creek community, serving as principal from 1954 to 1956, and as a member of the school board from 1976 to 1998, and dedicated by Jeff, Alec and Taylor Johnson.
The Washington County school board approved of the donation and its placement. The date that the emblem and plaque will be hung has not yet been determined, but thanks to the efforts of the Johnson family, the history that it represents will never be forgotten.
