Both Johnson City and Washington County school districts earned designations as Level 5 school districts according to TVAAS assessments.
The Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) is an evaluation tool that schools use to measure their students’ academic growth each year. While this evaluation is related to the TCAP end of course test scores that were released earlier this year, these assessments have an emphasis on a student’s academic growth rather than where they score in relation to state standards and expectations.
According to a press release from Johnson City Schools, “This lens of measuring student learning provides educators with valuable information to ensure they are meeting the academic needs of cohorts of students as well as individual students. The system is rated on a scale of 1-5 with level one indicating that students made significantly less growth than expected, while a level 5 indicates that students made significantly more growth than expected.”
Essentially, TVAAS works as a five-star rating which reflects the overall growth within a school’s student body. Each school district receives a designation according to its level of gross academic growth, and each school in the district receives a similar designation based on the growth of its students.
There were reportedly 41 school districts across the state of Tennessee which earned a Level 5 distinction, and two of those are here in Northeast Tennessee.
Johnson City Schools and Washington County Schools both received Level 5 designations for annual growth. Additionally, Johnson City Schools had six individual schools rated as Level 5, and Washington County Schools had eight.
Level 5 Johnson City Schools include: Fairmont Elementary, Lake Ridge Elementary, Johnson City Virtual Academy, Liberty Bell Middle School, Indian Trail Middle School and Science Hill High School.
“We are proud of our district and schools that earned this recognition from the state,” Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett said. “These results affirm that our teachers and strategies are helping our students grow academically from year-to-year. Our primary academic indicator is achievement data, and we are pleased with our growth in academic achievement and value-added.”
Level 5 Washington County Schools include: West View Elementary, Sulphur Springs Elementary, South Central Elementary, Ridgeview Elementary, Lamar Elementary, Grandview Elementary, Boones Creek Elementary and University School.
“(This) is certainly a great opportunity to celebrate the hard work being done by our teachers, our students and all the rest of the staff across the school system,” said Washington County Superintendent Jerry Boyd.