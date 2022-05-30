The Johnson City Virtual Academy is celebrating its successful first year, demonstrating the need for alternative learning opportunities for students.
With the pandemic came the sudden necessity to provide alternative learning environments for students. According to George Laoo, the academy’s principal, the desire to have alternative options for students has been there for a long time, but the pandemic was the push that was needed to make it a reality.
Remote learning during the pandemic gave Johnson City Schools a good idea of what they did and didn’t want to have incorporated into their new virtual academy.
“We knew we wanted to do something different than what occurred during the pandemic with remote learning,” Laoo said. “We felt like we had to have a healthy blend of asynchronous and synchronous learning.”
The JCVA did that by utilizing the online program Edmentum for electives while having core classes be taught by teachers in the city school system. Teachers were hired for grades 5-8 and high school teachers are shared between the JCVA and Science Hill. Core classes share the same curriculum as what is used at Liberty Bell and Science Hill.
The JCVA administration worked hard to make this learning option feel just like “in-person learning but through a screen” as Laoo said.
The teachers teach from inside classrooms and are able to virtually interact with students and guide them through their coursework. Being a smaller school than its brick-and-mortar counterparts allows for a lower student-to-teacher ratio in which students can have stronger support and connection.
In addition to live instruction, the virtual academy hosts some in person events for students such as bowling, roller skating, book-related events and athletic events. The JCVA also has partnerships with other schools in the system, which allows students the opportunity to play on those schools’ sports teams.
“Having a healthy balance in how we delivered our instruction, who delivered it and the rigor in which it would be delivered were the founding points that we wanted to focus on when we built a school,” Laoo said.
In this first year JCVA was able to serve 144 students, including 18 seniors who graduated on Friday. This learning environment has greatly appealed to students and parents who are concerned about illness and the spread of COVID-19, homeschoolers looking to return to Johnson City schools and students who feel overwhelmed and struggle with large school environments.
One thing that Laoo said he was especially pleased with this year was the eagerness and commitment that both staff and students have shown in regard to the success of the academy. He also said that he was pleasantly surprised to have “created such solid partnerships with parents and students.”
“It really became a great alternative platform for these students,” he said.
Laoo emphasized that not all students learn the same and it is extremely important to offer a diverse array of options for students to find what works best for them.
“This is an opportunity for a low student-teacher ratio in which we can really create a personalized learning plan for students,” Laoo said.
While at present the academy only serves grades 5-12, they hope that in the future they will be able to continue to expand and offer classes to students in lower grades as well.
JCVA enrollment is open on the school’s website, which also has more information for parents and students who are interested. Parents and students can also call the school at (423) 928-0380 for more information.