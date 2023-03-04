Nicole Cross

Ms. Nicole Cross from Liberty Bell was named Teacher of the Year for the middle grade level.

 Photo by Collin Brooks

Nicole Boudreaux Cross, a middle school math teacher at Liberty Bell, was recently named the Johnson City Schools teacher of the year for grades 5-8 and took some time to reflect on her career thus far.

Cross is a 27-year veteran teacher and currently teaches seventh grade math at Liberty Bell Middle School. She was born in Houma, Louisiana and went on to receive her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education and Master’s Degree in Curriculum and Instruction with an emphasis in Gifted Education from Nicholls State University.

