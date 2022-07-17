Dr. Steve Barnett has worked in five different school systems across East Tennessee, and he has nothing but good things to say about the students, staff and teachers in Johnson City Schools.
“[The teachers] are amazing, intelligent people and incredibly hard working,” he said.
He continued, “Any time you go into a classroom in Johnson City, you’re gonna see students who are on task with a highly effective teacher who has worked really hard to plan the lessons. The engagement level is one of those things I always love to see when I go out to the schools.”
In addition to this visible engagement, the hard work of students in Johnson City Schools can be seen in the district’s TCAP scores, which have overall either reached or surpassed the pre-COVID test scores.
The system’s overall scores on English Language Arts rose from 49% at least meeting expectations in 2019 to an all time high of 53% in 2022. Additionally, the percentage of students who “exceed expectations” doubled in the past year.
In 2019, TCAP math scores reflected that 61% of students “met expectations.” However, that number fell sharply to 48% in 2021. In the past year, Johnson City Schools students overall showed an increase in testing and the percentage of students meeting expectations rose to 52%.
“So that’s a great indicator of the great work that our teachers, students and parents are able to do, and the work of our principals and instructional leadership,” said Barnett.
These test scores, along with data showing the percentages of students who are economically disadvantaged, when compared to other school districts, can help show the overall success of school programs and initiatives rather than simply demonstrating the placement of individual students.
The fact that 33% of Johnson City Schools’ students are economically disadvantaged, yet they test similarly to schools such as those in Williamson County where the population of economically disadvantaged students is only 3%, demonstrates that the testing scores are reflective of the work being done in the schools to elevate each student.
According to Barnett, Johnson City Schools work to intentionally provide added support to the schools that are serving the largest populations of economically disadvantaged students. This includes any students that are pre-certified to receive public assistance, a need which is calculated using the family’s income and the number of children in the home.
Barnett said that thanks to ESSER funding, over this past year, Johnson City Schools “strategically added teachers to schools where we felt like students were most affected by the pandemic and school closures during the spring.”
The focus with this initiative was to especially support first graders who had missed out on in-person learning through kindergarten and pre-K.
Also thanks to this funding, the schools were able to implement a lower student to teacher ratio which Barnett said was an “effective strategy to help students catch up.” The schools also made use of academic coaches who work to support teachers in lesson planning and delivery.
Barnett also mentioned the numerous summer camps that Johnson City Schools have hosted this summer. He said that the full day summer camps and the addition of STEAM camp were intentional moves to help prevent “summer slide.”
“It’s amazing what our arts do to support classroom instruction. … They’re such an important component,” he said. “All those things in the middle and high schools that are not your math, ela, science and social studies curriculum are all things which enrich the students’ education, but they also give students other things to be interested in and other reasons to come to school and be part of the school community and be successful and engaged in their education.”
Barnett emphasized how proud he was of Johnson City Schools’ teachers and students and the hard work that they have put in this year.
“We have a wonderful community and our students, I think, represent our community in a very positive way,” he said. “They work hard, and they show consideration and kindness to each other.”