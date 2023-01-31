featured Johnson City Schools seeks community stakeholder input Johnson City Schools Jan 31, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email JOHNSON CITY SCHOOLS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Johnson City Schools is asking for community stakeholder input on how the district is spending its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds for a six-month update.The district’s ESSER documents can be viewed by clicking here or visiting www.jcschools.org/ESSER.Every six months Johnson City Schools is required to gather stakeholder input as to how the funds are being spent. Responses to this survey are due by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28.For information regarding the survey or ESSER funding, contact Dr. Sharon Pickering at PickeringS@jcschools.org.The survey can be accessed at https://forms.gle/sg4m3tAidVCL3fd49. Latest Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems School Funding Esser Johnson City Schools Community Input Education The Economy Finance Banking Recommended for you ON AIR