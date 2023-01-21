Canva is a visual design and communication platform that has many educational applications and can be used by both teachers and students. Here, Canva consultant Janice Wintermyer is helping a student use Canva for a class project.
Canva chose Johnson City Schools as the first district to receive a visit from a Learning Consultant because of their enthusiasm and interest in providing the best resources for their teachers and students.
Canva Learning Consultant Janice Wintermyer spent time with Johnson City students on Friday on ways to use Canva.
Photo by Collin Brooks
Canva is a visual design and communication platform that has many educational applications and can be used by both teachers and students. Here, Canva consultant Janice Wintermyer is helping a student use Canva for a class project.
Photo by Collin Brooks
Canva chose Johnson City Schools as the first district to receive a visit from a Learning Consultant because of their enthusiasm and interest in providing the best resources for their teachers and students.
On Friday, Canva Learning Consultant Janice Wintermyer spent the day visiting schools throughout the Johnson City School system and sharing tips and tricks for how to use newly updated and released Canva programs.
Johnson City Schools have the honor of being the first school district in the country to receive a visit from a Canva Learning Consultant (CLC). Tina Faust, the district’s instructional design coach, said that they are excited to partner with Canva and “be the pilot for a new project they’re doing, which is to let their representatives work more closely with students in education to kind of get a feel for how the product is being used in education.”
“The ability to be here and in person has been huge for us, and it makes it easier to get kids in and working comfortably (with the programs),” said Wintermyer.
Johnson City Schools first introduced Canva to their teachers and students last year, and since then they have seen a very positive response. Canva is a visual design and communication platform that is made available to K-12 teachers and students free of charge. This tool allows users to design engaging presentations and printable materials like posters, flyers and cards. The company also recently launched a full document editor, video editor and photo editor, which further expand the program’s functionality.
On Friday, Wintermyer spent time with students across grade levels, showing them tips and tricks for navigating Canva and using it for their school projects. After demonstrating some of Canva’s features, she gave the students an opportunity to work on their school projects and ask her for help or clarification on the program.
According to Wintermyer, Canva’s goal is to encourage students to engage with the programs and use it themselves both in the classroom and on their own time. She will also be working with teachers to show them ways to fully utilize Canva to boost their lessons.
Of all the school districts she works with, Wintermyer said that Johnson City Schools was chosen to receive a consultant visit because of the district staff’s enthusiasm and investment in their tech teacher leaders.
“Our CLC team talks about this district a lot internally, because it’s a great model, and it’s what we’re hoping other districts will do,” she said.
Dr. David Timbs — who is the supervisor of secondary and instructional technology for Johnson City Schools — said that the district has been very intentional in building this relationship with Canva.
“One thing we’ve really tried to do in Johnson City is to develop strong relationships with our vendor partners that provide resources to us,” he said. “Both Ms. Faust and myself really try to make sure that they understand what our mission and vision is in Johnson City.”
Faust and Timbs both shared how pleased they were to have Wintermyer visit the schools and share her expertise with the students and teachers.
“The fact that they chose us to come and visit — it has really reiterated to us the phenomenal work that our teachers do with our students on a daily basis,” said Timbs.