On Friday, Canva Learning Consultant Janice Wintermyer spent the day visiting schools throughout the Johnson City School system and sharing tips and tricks for how to use newly updated and released Canva programs.

Johnson City Schools have the honor of being the first school district in the country to receive a visit from a Canva Learning Consultant (CLC). Tina Faust, the district’s instructional design coach, said that they are excited to partner with Canva and “be the pilot for a new project they’re doing, which is to let their representatives work more closely with students in education to kind of get a feel for how the product is being used in education.”

